We already knew that George R.R. Martin was a massive fan of Westworld. The author of the Song of Ice and Fire saga has said he'd totally be up for a crossover show between the hit sci-fi series and Game of Thrones. (As are we — very much so.) But we wouldn't have guessed that the GOT writer would bet on the Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton vehicle over his own.
The 2017 Golden Globes nominations were announced this week. And, to the surprise of none, the sixth season of Game of Thrones received a nod for Best Drama. Martin reacted to the news in a post on his live journal, where he congratulated the show-runners, cast, and crew — giving a special shout-out to Lena Headey, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nod for her alternately icy and fiery portrayal of Cersei Lannister.
But Martin had equally kind things to say about Thrones' competitors in the category: Stranger Things, This Is Us, The Crown, and, above all, Westworld. "Being an HBO guy, I'm thrilled that to see that both Game of Thrones and Westworld have been nominated for the big prize," he wrote. "[T]hough Westworld is going to be some tough competition. (In fact, I would figure WW for the favorite.)"
Whoa there, Georgie! That's a bold prediction, going against your own. But could he be right? The flashy, grand Westworld did make the kind of big splash among critics and viewers that Thrones did in its inaugural season. And perhaps it's time to spread the love around and share the statues with a newcomer. After all, Game of Thrones has been nominated for a Golden Globe an impressive six times over the years. (Peter Dinklage took home the Best Supporting Actor award in 2012.) Though judging by Westworld's impressive showing its first year out of the gate — the show also garnered acting nods for stars Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton — perhaps Martin and the whole Game of Thrones crew should be a little worried.
