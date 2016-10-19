What if we told you that the worlds of two hit HBO shows could collide in the biggest way? Because that might happen and we're freaking out.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the creator of Westworld, Jonahthan Nolan, responded to a previous rumor that Game Of Throne's George R.R. Martin wanted to collaborate. “We love George and our daughter’s first trip anywhere in the world was out to Santa Fe for a screening of The Prestige at his theater, the Jean Cocteau,” Nolan told the site. “He’s a lovely guy and a stunning writer and it’s flattering he would encourage a crossover. We should be so lucky.”
You would be so lucky? WE would be so lucky. As EW explains, the GoT medieval world would be similar to " how Universal has its Wizarding World of Harry Potter park and Disney is creating a section of its park based on Star Wars, except with all the interactive sex and violence that Westworld offers its hedonistic guests."
Imagine this: Jon Snow, the host. When you enter the park, he's there to greet you, fur coat, sword, shaggy hair, and all. He warns you of a dangerous battle and you end up agreeing to fight by his side: no one says no to Jon Snow. You are given a sword, a shield, and a horse. You come face to face with Ramsay Bolton. The fate of King's Landing lies in your hands. You, the undying guest.
Welcome to Westerosworld. (How perfect is that, it's like it was meant to be.) We went ahead and imagined a few of the best parts that the you, as the guest, would experience in Westereosworld.
