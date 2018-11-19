Barack Obama Crashed Michelle Obama's Book Signing To Be The Jay To Her Bey

Barack and Michelle Obama may not be in the White House anymore, but all of America is still watching them, especially now that Michelle has written a memoir about her life, Becoming. On Saturday night, the former first lady was in Washington, D.C. for one of the stops on her book tour when she was joined by a special guest: her husband.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle was talking about Barack when moderator and former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett said that there was a special guest at the event. Enter Barack Obama.
The 44th U.S. President was reportedly carrying a bouquet of pink roses as the crowd jumped to their feet to welcome him.
"You know when Jay-Z comes on," he joked to applause, before singing a snippet of Jay-Z's lyrics in the Beyoncé song "Crazy In Love." "It's the same thing," he added.
.@BarackObama surprised @MichelleObama at her book tour stop and compared it to JAY-Z surprising Beyoncé during her shows. ?— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 18, 2018
Get Michelle Obama's new book #Becoming now: https://t.co/W4BRKKRpDB pic.twitter.com/C4P1PZTkWn
Barack went on to describe his wife as "one of a kind," and said that he always knew that if Michelle was the mother of their children, those children would be "extraordinary."
The word "extraordinary" applies to many other things in Michelle's life, including this memoir. Becoming had the biggest opening of any books in 2018 by Penguin Random House with 725,000 copies sold, according to the Associated Press, prompting the publisher to raise the book’s print run from 1.8 million copies to 2.6 million. The book includes her true feelings about President Trump, as well as the news that her daughters, Malia and Sasha, were conceived through IVF.
Becoming is out now.
