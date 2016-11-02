Trump Told Playgirl He Could Master Missiles In 90 Minutes

Throughout the campaign, Hillary Clinton has blasted Donald Trump for being "temperamentally unfit" and "totally unqualified" to be president. At a campaign stop in Kent, OH, she singled out his stance on nuclear weapons in particular.
"I am running against a man who says he doesn’t understand why we can't use nuclear weapons," Clinton told voters on Monday. "He actually said, ‘Then, why are we making them?’ And he wants more countries to have nuclear weapons — Japan, South Korea, even Saudi Arabia. Imagine nuclear weapons smack in the middle of the Middle East."
But back in 1986, Trump bragged about his prowess with nuclear negotiations to an unlikely source: Playgirl magazine. Trump told Playgirl, which named him one of the 10 sexiest men in America that year, that he would be "the best U.S. negotiator of nuclear arms limitations with the Soviets."
"It would take an hour and a half to learn everything there is to learn about missiles," Trump told the magazine. "I think I know most of it anyway," he added.
The brief interview, which ran on page 42 of the magazine's September issue, preceded a double-page spread of full-frontal nude photos of college jocks going back to school on pages 46 and 47.
And, for the curious — Trump shared the sexiest man title with the likes of Bob Dole, Garrison Keillor, Billy Crystal, Michael J. Fox, and Bruce Willis that year.
The Trump campaign had not responded to Refinery29's request for comment at the time of publication.
