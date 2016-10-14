The Disease Killing 113 People Per Day We Need To Be Talking About

11 of 30

Photographed by Joshua Yospyn.

Lisa Becker

Connecticut



"The pink is such a misconception, because it makes people think that cancer is pretty, that we have a handle on it, that it’s all about women. Cancer is not pretty. Breast cancer does not discriminate. It picks men, women, old, young, married, single.



"My husband was a man diagnosed at the age of 43. He died at 46 and left six children behind. So, what do I tell my children every time an ad comes up on TV or in print, or towns paint themselves pink? We have to walk into those towns and say, ‘Hello, you’re making this about women. It’s not a women’s-only disease.’



"When he was first diagnosed, it took him a year to mention he had breast cancer. He came out of the closet when he knew he had to say something. He had to make it clear that it’s not just women only. If you took seventh-grade biology, we all have breast tissue. It took him a long time. There was a stigma.



"We have to change our terminology. Just like the metastatic community, which is so left behind when it comes to researching and funds, the men are also left behind…This disease does not discriminate. We, as a world, need to understand that cancer affects all types of people."

