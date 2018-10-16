Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
#Cancerland
Body
Can Implants Cause Breast Cancer?
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
How Wellness Treatments Are Helping Women With Cancer Cope
by
Christine Coppa
Dedicated Feature
How This Woman Living With Stage 4 Breast Cancer Became An Advocate For Others
by
R29 Brand Experiences
Health Trends
These Powerful Mastectomy Tattoos On Instagram Are Everything
by
Cory Stieg
Dedicated Feature
Why Breast Cancer Won't Stop This Ballerina From Pursuing Her Dreams
R29 Brand Experie...
Oct 16, 2018
Dedicated Feature
What It's Really Like To Live With Metastatic Breast Cancer
R29 Brand Experie...
Oct 12, 2018
Fashion
H&M Just Launched A Bra Collection For Breast Cancer Survivors
Eliza Huber
Oct 3, 2018
Fashion
8 Brands Making It Easy To Support Breast Cancer Awareness
by
Eliza Huber
Wellness
Johnson & Johnson Owes $4.69 Billion In Another Ovarian Cancer Case
Yesterday, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $4.69 billion to 22 women who said using the company's talcum powder for feminine hygiene caused
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
Why I Got My Nipples Tattooed After My Double Mastectomy
Following her double mastectomy, breast cancer survivor Kim was left with scars where she once had nipples. She felt as though a piece of her identity was
by
Megan Decker
Wellness
What It's Like To Be Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer At 15
Three years ago, Caly Bevier's life changed when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at just 15. From there, the Ohio native, who had spent much of
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Here's What You Need To Know About That Breast Cancer Scare On
On the season 8 premiere of Shameless, Kevin (Steve Howey) spends some “extra time” with a customer at the gay club where he works, to make a q
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
How A 22-Year-Old Woman Accidentally Discovered Her Breast Cancer...
Finding the lump in her breast was an accident — Leslie Almiron had lost part of her necklace in her bra one day and went to find it when she also felt s
by
Kimberly Truong
Beauty
The No-BS Truth About Losing Your Hair To Chemo
Apparently it’s a faux pas to show your cancer in such public manner. I disagree. It’s cancer, not fucking diarrhea.
by
Yana Hunt
Wellness
Sheryl Crow Opens Up About Surviving Breast Cancer, Urging Others...
Ten years after beating breast cancer, Sheryl Crow is opening up about her experience and speaking out about why we need to be diligent about getting mammo
by
Kimberly Truong
Cancerland
This Short Film Makes Cancer Almost Uncomfortably Relatable
One Saturday during veterinary school, Rebecca Hall, then 25 years old, was stretching when she felt a lump in her breast. It seemed to come out of nowhere
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
9 Intimate Photos Show The Reality Of Surviving Cancer
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
A Breast Cancer Survivor Got Real About Those Pink Ribbons You Se...
Right when October rolls around, it's almost impossible to avoid the pink ribbons and apparel that signal National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
What Happens When You’re Told You’re “Too Young” To Worry
I’ve always been a rule-follower. It wasn’t just that I was a good girl who wanted to please people in authority positions — I was raised by two teac
by
Kayla Redig
Wellness
The Secret Suckiness Of Life After Breast Cancer
Now that I’m two years past chemo and have a full-ish head of hair, people no longer tilt their heads and make meaningful eye contact when they ask how I
by
Judith Basya
Wellness
The Right Way To Do #NoBraDay
Friday October 13 is No Bra Day in the U.S. Since the date is about halfway through Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women use the day and the hashtag #NoBra
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
11 Products This Former Beauty Editor Swore By During Cancer Trea...
by
Jen Anderson
Wellness
For Erin, Jessica, Serena, MaryAnne, Ayanna, & Champagne
We’re living in dark times, man. Between the wildfires and the hurricanes and the resurgent popularity of Nazi ideology; gun violence, the threat of nucl
by
Amelia Harnish
Wellness
Breaking Up With My Time-Bomb Breasts
Growing up in my family, breast cancer was always the huge pink ribbon in the room. I was born exactly nine months after my aunt Iris, my dad’s little si
by
Caitlin Brodnick
Wellness
Shannen Doherty Shared An Emotional Photo For Breast Cancer Aware...
Former Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty shared a powerful image on Instagram yesterday, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
8 Photos Changing The Face Of Breast Cancer (NSFW)
by
Sara Coughlin
Wellness
Sofia Vergara Got A Mammogram & She Wants You To, Too
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is often open about her medical history, including a battle with thyroid cancer when she was 28 and fertility struggles af
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
Meet The World's Youngest Breast Cancer Survivor
Two years ago, when she was just 8-years-old, Chrissy Turner's parents took her to the hospital after she complained about a painful lump under her ri
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
Why Eva Longoria Wants People To Talk About "Uncurable" Breast Ca...
This October, Eva Longoria is using her platform to call attention to an often untold story about breast cancer: what it can be like to endure the disease&
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
8 Common Breast Cancer Myths That Need To Be Cleared Up
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
The Breast Cancer Death Rate Has Dropped By Nearly 40%
Deaths from breast cancer have decreased in the last 20 years — but there's still work to be done. The American Cancer Society released a report on
by
Kimberly Truong
Body
What Even Is A Breast?
Breasts are more than just supple hunks of flesh that dangle off of a person's body and get shoved into bras. They're also functional glands that
by
Cory Stieg
Entertainment News
Why Kate Walsh Went For A Doctor Who Was Like Her
Grey’s Anat...
"I love her so much..."
by
Isis Briones
Wellness
The Sweet Reason These Girls Threw Their Friend A Surprise Prom
This student got a major, heartfelt surprise after falling in on prom night.
by
Marquita Harris
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted