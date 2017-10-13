The Right Way To Do #NoBraDay

As someone whose mother died of breast cancer, fuuuuuuuuuuck #NoBraDay. By all means, take cute selfies. But don't pretend it's for this.— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) October 13, 2015
Time to get up but since it's No Bra Day, what better way to start the day by showing off the titties. In support of breast cancer, cancer took my breast but it didn't take my beauty, courage, faith and strength. They're not the originals but they're still beautiful! #breastcancer #letsgetthedaystarted #beautiful #breastcancerawareness #survivor #justme #implants #strength #faith #courage #fitness #women #black #findacure #freethetatas #nobraday
#NoBraDay— Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) October 13, 2017
This is a story of a young lady who beats stage 3 cancer?
Examine your breasts for early detection. pic.twitter.com/5zeCSiulPb
Happy October 13th. Get tested today. Early detection SAVE'S LIFE . .?@unlimitedstudios #nobraday #bodypainting #paint #ofislook #makeupartist #makeupartist #blackgirlsrock #blackandwhite #models #myartistcommunity #nude #glitter #ballons #gold #metalic #ghanamuas #Ghana #lifestyle #africa #modelslabafrica #metalicpaint #editorialphotography #3d #musicvideo #MUA #amuahub #amazing