The Right Way To Do #NoBraDay

Time to get up but since it's No Bra Day, what better way to start the day by showing off the titties. In support of breast cancer, cancer took my breast but it didn't take my beauty, courage, faith and strength. They're not the originals but they're still beautiful! #breastcancer #letsgetthedaystarted #beautiful #breastcancerawareness #survivor #justme #implants #strength #faith #courage #fitness #women #black #findacure #freethetatas #nobraday

