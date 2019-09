As with women, early detection of breast cancer in men is important. A painless bump may be a man's first warning sign (like the one Kevin's very thorough customer found), but they can also experience changes in their nipples (like flattening, redness, or discharge), according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute . Most of the time when a man is diagnosed, the breast cancer is at a much more advanced stage than with women, just because it takes longer for them to discover it. Perhaps because stories like Kevin's are so rarely told.