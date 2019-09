H&M Just Launched A Bra Collection For Breast Cancer Survivors

Check the calendar, people — it's officially October. And while this time of year is typically consumed by Halloween costumes this and pumpkin-spiced that , the month is about a lot more. October is dedicated to Breast Cancer awareness , and while many brands will be donating to the cause for the next four weeks, one, in particular, is going a step further. On Tuesday, H&M launched a bra collection coined "Close To My Heart," designed for "those fighting against breast cancer around the world."