H&M Just Launched A Bra Collection For Breast Cancer Survivors

The collection, made up of three bra styles (sports bras, bralettes, and soft-cup bras), was inspired by an H&M employee and breast cancer survivor who was "unable to find affordable, fashionable, and functional undergarments in her time in need," according to an H&M spokesperson. Each bra was "specially made for women with prostheses" and designed to provide "overall better coverage." This H&M employee's struggle, along with the struggle of all women suffering from this disease, pushed the retailer to do its part in helping solve their problem.