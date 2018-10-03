H&M Just Launched A Bra Collection For Breast Cancer Survivors

Check the calendar, people — it's officially October. And while this time of year is typically consumed by Halloween costumes this and pumpkin-spiced that, the month is about a lot more. October is dedicated to Breast Cancer awareness, and while many brands will be donating to the cause for the next four weeks, one, in particular, is going a step further. On Tuesday, H&M launched a bra collection coined "Close To My Heart," designed for "those fighting against breast cancer around the world."
The collection, made up of three bra styles (sports bras, bralettes, and soft-cup bras), was inspired by an H&M employee and breast cancer survivor who was "unable to find affordable, fashionable, and functional undergarments in her time in need," according to an H&M spokesperson. Each bra was "specially made for women with prostheses" and designed to provide "overall better coverage." This H&M employee's struggle, along with the struggle of all women suffering from this disease, pushed the retailer to do its part in helping solve their problem.
On top of the "Close To My Heart" capsule, H&M and its long-time partner, the American Cancer Society, are working towards a goal of raising $125,000 for breast cancer research throughout the month of October. 100% (yes, 100%!) of proceeds from the collection will be donated to ACS, and every in-store customer will have the option to round up their total to the nearest dollar to be matched by the brand up to $25,000.
So, this month, support your fellow ladies by stopping by (and shopping at) H&M. No matter what you buy — from $3.99 scrunchies to these must-have boots — your purchase might just make a big difference.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.