4 Group Halloween Costumes That Are All Style, No Hassle

I know this sounds overly dramatic, but there are few things more difficult than coordinating a group Halloween costumes. One person thought they were supposed to buy this, another that. And before you know it, it's 6 p.m. on October 31 and two of you bought Calvin Klein sports bras (you know, to recreate that infamous Kardashian/Jenner ad), and no one bought the matching boy shorts. Now what?
To ensure your friend group goes home with the money shot (and the prize for best-dressed), we've scoured every gossip magazine and pop culture site for 2018 costume ideas that'll blow the competition out of the water. Since this year has been nothing short of crazy (and there are still three months to go), there's no shortage of wild events (and even wilder outfits) to re-create this Halloween. So before you and your friends splurge on yet another matching pre-packaged costume that none of you will ever wear again, consider any one of the less-expected suggestions ahead.
