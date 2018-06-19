Skip navigation!
Haim
Fashion
4 Halloween Costumes For The Whole Group To Try
by
Eliza Huber
More from Haim
Beauty
Why I Only Used Black-Owned Beauty Products For A Month
Khalea Underwood
Jun 19, 2018
Fashion
Dua Lipa Pulled A Rihanna, & More Looks From The Brit Awards
Natalie Gil
Feb 22, 2018
Beauty
Haim Finally Gave In To This Year's Trendiest Haircut
Samantha Sasso
Dec 8, 2017
Beauty
5 Black Bloggers Redefining French Girl Beauty
There's a reason why "French girl beauty" and "French girl fashion" have millions of Google results — and well over a billion page returns when
by
Khalea Underwood
Music
Exclusive: The HAIM Sisters Are Getting Their Own Documentary & I...
I'll be the first to admit that ever since the music video came out, I can't walk down the street while listening to HAIM's "Want You Back" without
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Taylor Swift Posted On Instagram For The First Time In Months
As any Swiftie will tell you, Taylor Swift has been pretty absent from social media these days. She hasn't tweeted since January, and her Instagram posts
by
Meghan De Maria
Haim
Everything We Know About HAIM's New Album
It’s been four years since the release of sister trio HAIM’s first album, Days Are Gone. The twentysomethings’ unique sound instantly captured our
by
Elena Nicolaou
Celebrity Style
Reformation & Haim Are Solving Your Chronic New Year's Eve Outfit...
This story was originally published on November 23, 2016. Reformation's most apropos pair-up to date, with cool-girl group Haim, drops today. The sister
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Entertainment News
Former Child Star On Abuse: "I Would Love To Name Names"
Elijah Wood may be backtracking about his awareness of child abuse in Hollywood, but one former child star is taking another step forward. His own
by
Erin Donnelly
Food & Drinks
Taylor Swift & Haim Had A Post-Met Gala Pizza Party
Taylor Swift was the hostess with the most at Monday night's Met Gala, for which she served as chairwoman. Still, she couldn't resist ending the evening
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment
Haim To Relaunch All-Female '90s Festival Lilith Fair
Two heads are better than one, but three? Now you’re talking. The three Haim sisters revealed one hell of a master plan during the New Yorker
by
Erin Donnelly
Music Tracker
Taylor Swift, Haim & Nelly Just Crushed "Hot In Herre"
Nobody took their clothes off. Not a single Band-Aid was visible. And yet, Taylor Swift's take on "Hot in Herre" still left us shouting "good gracious."
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
What It's REALLY Like To Attend A Taylor Swift Concert
What's one way to tell that a Taylor Swift concert is pretty darn close to being a female utopia? When you find out that the bathroom you’re waiting in
by
Esther Zuckerman
Music
Taylor Swift & Haim Celebrate A Birthday In The Most '90s Way Pos...
Taylor Swift celebrated Este from Haim's birthday with the most '90s Instagram we've seen in forever. Tay and Haim are in the back of an SUV or van
by
Tanya Edwards
Entertainment News
Taylor, Selena, Ellie & Haim Had A Perfect Girls Night
Talk about friendship goals. The BFF squad of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters (Esté, Danielle and Alana) spent some time bonding with
by
Tanya Edwards
Music
Scarlett Johansson Debuts New Song With A Haim Sister
Scarlett Johansson's been away from the music scene for a hot minute. Her brief foray didn't extend far beyond the alternative singer/songwriter genres,
by
Hayden Manders
Shopping
Suit Up! The Grammys Trend Actually Worth Trying
The Grammys red carpet is unlike any other. The thespian-centric awards shows draw their own breed of glitz and glam — voluminous gowns, elegant trains,
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment News
Drake, Katy Perry, & More Read "Mean Tweets" For Jimmy Kimmel
Once upon a time, Jimmy Kimmel convinced A-list celebrities to do something pretty embarrassing. He somehow persuaded them to read really mean tweets
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Wins At Everything
It's been an awesome couple of weeks for Taylor Swift... but then again, is it ever not awesome to be Taylor Swift? Let's investigate. The singer's
by
Laura Hibbs McKenzie
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Has Been Avoiding Exes All Week
Taylor Swift is having quite the rude awakening this week. She's slowly realizing the perils of dating someone in your own industry, especially during
by
Lauren Le Vine
Nails
What Do Stevie Nicks, Buffy, & Lena Dunham Have In Common?
There are two things we at R29 know to be true: We love our nails, and we love our pop culture. Put the two together, and it's like an explosion of
by
Maria Del Russo
Entertainment News
Stevie Nicks & Haim Discuss Life, Love, Rock & Roll
The New York Times T Magazine recently gave Stevie Nicks the option of choosing anyone to come along to her L.A. home for an interview. And, when Stevie
by
Hayden Manders
Music
HAIM's New Music Video Is Cameo-Fest 2014
There's a certain challenge that comes with celebrity cameos on film — especially in music videos. Sometimes, a guest appearance can outshine the actual
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Music
Got Coachella FOMO? 7 Concerts To Cure It!
Bummed about not having Coachella tickets this year? We get it. Still, let's not just mope around. Instead of spending those two April weekends scrolling
by
Ali Hoffman
Celebrity Style
The Haim Sisters Perfect The Art Of Sibling Style
Sister style is a weird thing. When you were younger, maybe your parents would dress you in coordinating clothes. And, then they'd promptly snap a
by
Gina Marinelli
Music
Haim Loves Beyoncé Like "XO"
Haim went H.A.M. in the Beyoncé paint during their BBC Radio 1 appearance. As per usual, the radio station had its musical guests cover another artist's
by
Hayden Manders
Music
V
Brings The Girl Power With Its Lorde & Co. Music Covers
Lorde, help us! V's annual music issue has arrived and the folks of the larger-than-life glossy have not one, but four magical covers to covet, frame, and
by
Hayden Manders
Music
This Is Our Jam: Burial, St. Vincent, And HAIM Get Remixed
December isn't known as a time for new music. Writers are wrapping up their year-end lists and musicians, like the rest of us, tend to take it easy in
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Lorde & HAIM Cover Sheryl Crow, Girl Groups Forever
Hey, remember when music television used to actually play music television? No? We don't really either, but VH1 is trying to make it a thing again. On
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment
Is Indie Rock Really Dead? Say It Ain't So, Haim!
Last week, in a piece on the sports and culture site Grantland, Steven Hyden wrote about the current state of indie rock — or lack thereof.
by
Nathan Reese
