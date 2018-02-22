It may not have the hype of the Grammys, but this year's Brit Awards was just as (if not more) star-studded. Rapper Stormzy stole the show, not just by two awards, but with a powerful performance that took a swipe at Prime Minister Theresa May over Grenfell. Dua Lipa, who pulled a Rihanna in Giambattista Valli, also picked up two awards, and thanked other women in the music industry for giving girls "something to look up to." Plus, Haim sister Este, clad in ethereal Rodarte, got mistakenly labeled as "mystery drunk woman," (To clarify, she noted she was "not drunk, just living my truth.”) And that was all after the red carpet commenced.
Earlier in the evening, attendees carried white roses to show their support for Time's Up and the #MeToo movement. But it wasn't all about politics. There was a lot of really good fashion too. Because half the fun of the Brits is the outrageously cool outfits its attendees wear, we've rounded up our pick of standout looks, from Adwoa Aboah in Sonia Rykiel to up-and-coming Swedish/British singer Mabel in Ashish.