Earlier in the evening, attendees carried white roses to show their support for Time's Up and the #MeToo movement . But it wasn't all about politics. There was a lot of really good fashion too. Because half the fun of the Brits is the outrageously cool outfits its attendees wear, we've rounded up our pick of standout looks, from Adwoa Aboah in Sonia Rykiel to up-and-coming Swedish/British singer Mabel in Ashish