Support for the Time's Up and #MeToo movements at the aforementioned awards shows have previously been planned by attendees and outside groups. The British Phonographic Industry, who puts on the BRIT awards, has invited artists and attending guests to wear a white rose pin "as a symbol of solidarity." They partnered with Voices in Entertainment , the collective of female music executives who were the driving force behind artists wearing white roses at the Grammys this year. "If the Brit awards can help shine a light on such a sensitive topic, our hope is that it will ultimately help," awards' chair Jason Iley told The Guardian. Last year, BPI walked the walk by inviting 700 new voting members to take their 70% male voting base to nearly 50-50 split between men and women. The big question people are asking is, what is the industry doing to instigate change?