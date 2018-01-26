How A Grassroots Campaign Brought #MeToo To The Forefront At The Grammys

It is unexpected, in our celebrity-driven culture, to see a campaign of this sort spearheaded not from the top down, but from the middle out. Juxtaposed with what's happening in Hollywood, it begs the question: Do artists feel unable to organize a campaign of their own in music? Did those in the C-suite feel no obligation to lead the charge? Harkins tells us that the response the organizers have received has been all positive; in fact Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman, the COO and CEO of Atlantic Records, reportedly "escalate[d] it immediately to the top of the Warner Bros. food chain" to encourage their artists and employees to participate. Given the number of artists who have signed on, this is obviously a cause everyone can get behind. But will a one-time show of solidarity affect any real change in music?