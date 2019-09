The nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards are here! The year of music has been a great one — from "Despacito" topping the charts to Jay-Z's controversial 4:44. Still, in an industry that grows increasingly method-diverse, it's hard to tell who is a front runner. This year, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack. Each one earned the prestigious nomination for record of the year. Of course, "Despacito" is also among those winners — it's nominated for record of the year.