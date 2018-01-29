The nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards are here! The year of music has been a great one — from "Despacito" topping the charts to Jay-Z's controversial 4:44. Still, in an industry that grows increasingly method-diverse, it's hard to tell who is a front runner. This year, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack. Each one earned the prestigious nomination for record of the year. Of course, "Despacito" is also among those winners — it's nominated for record of the year.
The Grammys also like to celebrate the industry newcomers. This year, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi, Julia Michaels and SZA garnered nominations for "Best New Artist" and — don't worry — Cardi B. did get a nomination for her performance of "Bodak Yellow." Taylor Swift's reputation didn't make the cut for submission this year, but she still has a nomination; the singer-songwriter has a nom for "Best Country Song" because she penned Little Big Town's song "Better Man.
Without further ado, the complete list of Grammy nominations. During the ceremony, we'll be updating this list with the winners. Here's to the winners.
Album Of The Year:
Winner: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Record Of The Year:
Winner: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year:
Winner: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
Best Country Album:
Winner: From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
Best Comedy Album:
Winner: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle
Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman
What Now? — Kevin Hart
Best Rap Album:
Winner: DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
4:44 — Jay-Z
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Winner: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — P!nk
Best New Artist:
Winner: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Winner: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
“PRBLMS” — 6LACK
“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Winner: Greg Kurstin
Calvin Harris
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Winner: ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha Joanne — Lady Gaga
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Winner: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Winner: “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Country Song:
Winner: “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Winner: “Better Man” — Little Big Town
“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
Best R&B Album:
Winner: 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Winner: Starboy — The Weeknd
Free 6LACK — 6LACK
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Best R&B Song:
Winner: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino) “Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Winner: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project
“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones
“All The Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music
Best R&B Performance:
Winner: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“The Weekend” — SZA
Best Alternative Music Album:
Winner: Sleep Well Beast — The National
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
Best Rock Album:
Winner: A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs
Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Rock Song:
Winner: “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Best Rock Performance:
Winner: “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go To War” — Nothing More
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Winner: Death & The Maiden — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1 — Arcangelo
Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets
By Giaches De Wert — Stile
Antico Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann — Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016 — Martha Argerich & Various Artists
Best Choral Performance:
Winner: Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
Handel: Messiah — Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)
Mansurian: Requiem — Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)
Music Of The Spheres — Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)
Tyberg: Masses — Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)
Best Opera Recording:
Winner: Berg: Wozzeck — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)
Berg: Lulu — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Handel: Ottone — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)
Best Orchestral Performance:
Winner: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Concertos For Orchestra — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Mahler: Symphony No. 5 — Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical:
Winner: David Frost
Blanton Alspaugh
Manfred Eicher
Morten Lindberg
Judith Sherman
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Winner: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs — Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
Tyberg: Masses — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Best New Age Album:
Winner: Dancing On Water — Peter Kater
Reflection — Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie
Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Winner: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Winner: La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer
Game Of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Winner: La La Land — (Various Artists)
Baby Driver — (Various Artists)
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)
Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)
Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)
Best Musical Theater Album:
Winner: Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Winner: The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher
Astrophysics For People In A Hurry — Neil Degrasse Tyson
Born To Run — Bruce Springsteen
Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Winner: Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Albita — Albita
Art Of The Arrangement — Doug Beavers
Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond
Indestructible — Diego El Cigala
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
Winner: Residente — Residente
Ayo — Bomba EstéreoPa’
Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden
Público Salvavidas De Hielo — Jorge Drexler
El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles
Best Surround Sound Album:
Winner: Early Americans — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)
So Is My Love — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
3-D The Catalogue — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)
Tyberg: Masses — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Best Remixed Recording:
Winner: “You Move (Latroit Remix)” — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
“Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)” — Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)
“Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)” — SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)
“Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)” — Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)
“A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (The xx)
Best Album Notes:
Winner: Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)
Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute — David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
Winner: The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta — Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)
Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 – 2014) — Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)
May 1977: Get Shown The Light — Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)
Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Recording Package:
Tied: El Orisha De La Rosa — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz) & Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
Mura Masa — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
Sleep Well Beast — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
Solid State — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Winner: “Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
“Another Day Of Sun” — Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)
“Every Time We Say Goodbye” — Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)
“I Like Myself” — Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
“I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York” — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Winner: “Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
“All Hat, No Saddle” — Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)
“Ugly Beauty/Pannonica” — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
“White Christmas” — Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)
Best Instrumental Composition:
Winner: “Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
“Alkaline” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
“Choros #3” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
“Warped Cowboy” — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
Best Music Film:
Winner: The Defiant Ones — (Various Artists)
“One More Time With Feeling” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
“Long Strange Trip” — (The Grateful Dead)
“Soundbreaking” — (Various Artists)
Two Trains Runnin’ — (Various Artists)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Winner: Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion
What If — The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit — Alex Han
Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Winner: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Migration — Bonobo
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Dance Recording:
Winner: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
“Line Of Sight” — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Music Video:
Winner: "Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Up All Night” — Beck
“Makeba” — Jain
“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Best Dance Recording:
Winner: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
“Line Of Sight” — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Metal Performance:
Winner: “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Best Rap Performance:
Winner: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — Jay-Z
“Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap Song:
Winner: “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Best Country Solo Performance:
Winner: “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You" –Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Winner: “Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist
“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist
“Dance Of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist
“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist
“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Winner: Dreams And Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant
The Journey — The Baylor Project
A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind — Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Winner: Rebirth — Billy Childs
Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio
Project Freedom –Joey DeFrancesco & The People
Open Book — Fred Hersch
The Dreamer Is The Dream — Chris Potter
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Winner: Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band
MONK’estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley
Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band
Homecoming — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
Whispers On The Wind — Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Winner: Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio
Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter — Antonio Adolfo
Oddara — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Típico — Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Winner: “Never Have To Be Alone” — CeCe Winans
“Too Hard Not To” — Tina Campbell
“You Deserve It” — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
“Better Days” — Le’Andria
“My Life” — The Walls Group
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
Winner: “What A Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship
“Oh My Soul” — Casting Crowns
“Clean” — Natalie Grant
“Even If” — MercyMe
“Hills And Valleys” — Tauren Wells
Best Gospel Album:
Winner: Let Them Fall In Love — CeCe Winans
Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria
Close — Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Winner: Chain Breaker — Zach Williams
Rise — Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher
Lifer — MercyMe
Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Winner: Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle
Resurrection — Joseph Habedank
Hope For All Nations — Karen Peck & New River
Best Latin Pop Album:
Winner: El Dorado — Shakira
Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Winner: Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas
Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
Ayer Y Hoy — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Momentos — Alex Campos
Zapateando En El Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
Best American Roots Performance:
Winner: Killer Diller Blues — Alabama Shakes
Let My Mother Live — Blind Boys Of Alabama
Arkansas Farmboy — Glen Campbell
Steer Your Way — Leonard Cohen
I Never Cared For You — Alison Krauss
Best American Roots Song:
Winner: “If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
“Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings
“I Wish You Well” — The Mavericks
“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
“My Only True Friend” –Gregg Allman
Best Americana Album:
Winner: The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
Brand New Day — The Mavericks
Best Bluegrass Album:
Tied: Laws Of Gravity — The Infamous Stringdusters & All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
Fiddler’s Dream — Michael Cleveland
Original — Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite — Noam Pikelny
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Winner: Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones
Migration Blues — Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Roll And Tumble — R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Winner: TajMo — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live In Lafayette — Sonny Landreth
Got Soul — Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Live From The Fox Oakland — Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Folk Album:
Winner: Mental Illness — Aimee Mann
Semper Femina — Laura Marling
The Queen Of Hearts — Offa Rex
You Don’t Own Me Anymore — The Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple — Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Winner: Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers
Top Of The Mountain — Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers
Ho’okena 3.0 — Ho’okena
Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live] — Northern Cree
Pua Kiele — Josh Tatofi
Best Reggae Album:
Winner: Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
Chronology — Chronixx
Lost In Paradise — Common Kings
Wash House Ting — J Boog
Avrakedabra — Morgan Heritage
Best World Music Album:
Winner: Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Memoria De Los Sentidos — Vicente Amigo
Para Mi — Buika
Rosa Dos Ventos — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
Elwan — Tinariwen
Best Children’s Album:
Winner: Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb
Brighter Side — Gustafer Yellowgold
Lemonade — Justin Roberts
Rise Shine #Woke — Alphabet Rockers
Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Historical Album:
Winner: The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955 — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
Leonard Bernstein – The Composer — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
Winner: 24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Every Where Is Some Where — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
Is This The Life We Really Want? — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
Natural Conclusion — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
No Shape — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Winner: Transcendental — Daniil Trifonov
Bach: The French Suites — Murray Perahia
Haydn: Cello Concertos — Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)
Levina: The Piano Concertos — Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)
Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 — Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Winner: Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas — Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)
Gods & Monsters — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music — Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift — Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)
Best Classical Compendium:
Winner: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Barbara — Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer
Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir — Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
Les Routes De L’Esclavage — Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer
Mademoiselle: Première Audience – Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger — Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Winner: Higdon: Viola Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude — Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Mansurian: Requiem — Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies — Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
Zhou Tian: Concerto For Orchestra — Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
