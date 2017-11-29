Die Grammy-Nominierungen 2018 stehen fest & wir haben (fast) nichts zu meckern

Die Nominierten der 60. Grammy Awards wurden am vergangenen Dienstag bekanntgegeben. Das Jahr 2017 hatte musikalisch viel zu bieten – von dem hartnäckigen Ohrwurm „Despasito“ bis hin zu Jay-Zs fantastischem Album „4:44“, bei dem es sich eigentlich um eine Entschuldigung bei seiner Gattin Beyoncé handelt, war alles dabei und eines steht jetzt bereits fest, es wird spannend! Zu den Nominierten für das beste Album des Jahres zählen Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z und Kendrick Lamar. Lorde ist die einzige Frau in dieser Kategorie, schade! Hoffnungen auf die Auszeichnung des besten Songs 2017 können sich unter anderem Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee und Justin Bieber für „Despasito“ machen.
Als beste Newcomer sind Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi, Julia Michaels und SZA nominiert. Keine Angst, Cardi B steht ebenfalls auf der Grammy-Liste – „Bodak Yellow“ ist im Rennen um die beste Rap Performance. Wer nach Taylor Swifts neuem Album „Reputation“ sucht, wird nicht fündig werden. Das späte Launchdate ist der Grund, wieso Swift vielleicht erst bei den Grammys 2019 ins Rennen gehen wird. Trotzdem ist Swift für zwei Songs, an denen sie mitschrieb, nominiert, eines davon ist Little Big Towns „Better Man“.
Hier findet ihr die komplette Grammys Liste 2018. Ausgestrahlt wird die Verleihung am 20. Januar 2018.
Record Of The Year:
Album Of The Year:
Song Of The Year:
Best New Artist:
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Best Dance Recording:
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Best Rock Performance:
Best Metal Performance:
Best Rock Song:
Best Rock Album:
Best Alternative Music Album:
Best R&B Performance:
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Best R&B Song:
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Best R&B Album:
Best Rap Performance:
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Best Rap Song:
Best Rap Album:
Best Country Solo Performance:
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Best Country Song:
Best Country Album:
Best New Age Album:
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
Best Gospel Album:
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Best Latin Pop Album:
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Best American Roots Performance:
Best American Roots Song:
Best Americana Album:
Best Bluegrass Album:
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Best Folk Album:
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Best Reggae Album:
Best World Music Album:
Best Children’s Album:
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Best Comedy Album:
Best Musical Theater Album:
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Best Instrumental Composition:
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Best Recording Package:
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
Best Album Notes:
Best Historical Album:
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Best Remixed Recording:
Best Surround Sound Album:
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Producer Of The Year, Classical:
Best Orchestral Performance:
Best Opera Recording:
Best Choral Performance:
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Best Classical Compendium:
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Best Music Video:
Best Music Film:
