Die Grammy-Nominierungen 2018 stehen fest & wir haben (fast) nichts zu meckern

Best Album Notes:

Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute — David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)