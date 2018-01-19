Bowie’s repellent moral decision was one I didn’t know how to deal with when it became a discussion point after his death. It was floated in pieces as an asterisk on his career that we should all give some thought to, but I found it hard to do when the news of his passing was fresh. Now it feels like a reflection on my willingness to accept the narrative that femininity is supposed to be soft, to sound high-pitched. That it is less likely to be rock music, which is masculine and aggressive. That women aren’t as likely to be genius visionaries like so many men are, or that they aren’t as equipped to be the voice of a generation and the catalyst for change. I was willing to let Bowie’s actions go because his music is important enough to excuse them. That tells me I’ve been putting too much value on the artistic contributions of men, at the expense of women.