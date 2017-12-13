There's a reckoning happening in Hollywood. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, more and more people are speaking out about sexual harassment, often at the hands of powerful men within the entertainment industry. Producer Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, and House of Cards star Kevin Spacey are just a few of the men whose names have made headlines due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Now, a new website, Rotten Apples, is here to let you know which of your favorite films and TV shows are affiliated with those accused of wrongdoing.
The website is simple: Simply type in the name of a movie or television show, and you'll learn whether any of the cast or crew has been accused of sexual misconduct.
Take Shakespeare In Love, for example. Producers Harvey Weinstein and brother Bob Weinstein are both "rotten apples," as is actor Ben Affleck, who was accused of publicly groping One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton. Actor Geoffrey Rush is also listed on Rotten Apples, as he was accused of inappropriate behavior two years earlier during his run in an Australian company’s staging of William Shakespeare’s King Lear, reports The Guardian. (Rotten Apples links every name back to a report so that those searching the site are aware of the specific accusations.)
Even with so many accusations piling up, there are certain people who you might be surprised to hear have sexual misconduct allegations against them — like Mr. Robot star Christian Slater, whose name is linked back to a 2005 People article that details his arrest and charge for third-degree sexual abuse.
One thing that Rotten Apples seems to specify is accusations of sexual misconduct, as opposed to general abuse or harassment. Johnny Depp, whom many Harry Potter fans are angry to hear won't be recast in spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald following allegations of domestic abuse by now ex-wife Amber Heard, is not considered a "rotten apple." In fact, the film is certified as having only "fresh apples" by the website.
Rotten Apples is kind of a bummer to explore, but there are upsides: Beloved film Lady Bird is certified fresh, as is the classic Mean Girls. The TV show Insecure got the stamp of approval, as did Atlanta, The Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies, This Is Us, and Master of None.
There are plenty of things to enjoy that won't remind you of the disease plaguing Hollywood, but if the site does anything, it should be to show that sexual misconduct is a huge issue right now. We can name it — so let's eradicate it.
