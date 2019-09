"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with [production company Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show," a representative for Netflix said in a statement published on The Hollywood Reporter . "We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in postproduction, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."