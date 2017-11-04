Update: After taking a few days to evaluate their relationship, Netflix announced they are ending their relationship with Kevin Spacey.
"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with [production company Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show," a representative for Netflix said in a statement published on The Hollywood Reporter. "We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in postproduction, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."
This story was originally published on November 2, 2017.
Eight more people have detailed disturbing interactions with Kevin Spacey, whom they allege sexually harassed and assaulted employees on the set of House of Cards, according to CNN.
One person, a former production assistant for the Netflix series, told CNN that Spacey groped him without his consent while driving. Later, Spacey allegedly made another unwanted physical advance.
"I was in a state of shock," he told CNN. "[Spacey] was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."
The PA said he vocalized that he was not "comfortable" with the interaction, which prompted Spacey to grow "visibly flustered" and actually leave the set. Sadly, this wasn't his first encounter with Spacey, whom he'd reported to a supervisor.
"I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position," he said. "It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors."
Others in the crew corroborated the PA's claims, with one crew member telling CNN Spacey "would put his hands on me in weird ways" and another saying he would start "play fights with [people] in order to touch them."
These recent allegations are eerily similar to the experiences Anthony Rapp, Tony Montana, and Robert Cavazos have detailed over the past week. In the days that followed, Spacey lost his International Emmy Founders Award, and Netflix suspended production on House of Cards' sixth, and final, season.
On Thursday, Spacey's reps confirmed to People that the actor "is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
