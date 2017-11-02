"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," Spacey's rep told People in a statement. "No other information will be available at this time."
This story was originally published on November 1, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. EDT.
Two more men, filmmaker Tony Montana and actor Robert Cavazos, have accused Kevin Spacey of gross sexual misconduct, Vulture reports. Their allegations come just days after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was just 14.
In an interview with Radar Online, Montana recalled a disturbing encounter he had with Spacey at a bar in Los Angeles in 2003.
"I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me," Montana said. "He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package."
With his hand still on Montana's genitalia, Spacey allegedly said, "This designates ownership." Uncomfortable, Montana said he paid for his drink and walked to the restroom, but Spacey followed closely behind.
"I backed him out the door and I pushed him," Montana said, claiming he then told Spacey's friends that "It's time to take your boy home."
Montana, who admitted he had previously never disclosed the details of the encounter to anyone but his therapists, said that he struggled with PTSD for half a year following the incident. Even now, the filmmaker said "it still feels awkward."
"I still feel what I felt then. I put it into the back of my mind until I saw [Rapp] come forward," he said. "When you're trying to accomplish something in the industry, you have things that inspire you, that can help move you forward. You have set backs and haunted experiences. No matter what happens you have to keep going."
Cavazos, too, felt compelled to open up about the things he saw while working with Spacey at London's Old Vic. According to Vulture, the actor outlined what he described as the House of Cards star's "common" behavior in a Facebook post.
"It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it even became a local joke (in very bad taste)," he wrote in Spanish.
Cavazos claimed Spacey, who was already an established in the industry at the time, would take advantage of younger actors who were eager to learn from him.
"I myself had a couple of nasty encounters with Spacey that were on the verge of being called harassment," Vulture reports Cavazos wrote. "In fact, if I had been a woman, I probably wouldn't have hesitated to identify [the enounters] as such."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
