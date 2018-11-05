Skip navigation!
House Of Cards
TV Shows
House Of Cards New Characters Season 6
by
Sara Hendricks
More from House Of Cards
TV Shows
Everyone Who Died On Season 6 Of
House Of Cards
— & Why
Elena Nicolaou
Nov 5, 2018
TV Shows
The
House Of Cards
Question On Your Mind: Who Is Jane Davis, Anyway?
Elena Nicolaou
Nov 5, 2018
TV Shows
11 Political TV Shows That Thankfully Aren't Real
Rebecca Farley
Nov 5, 2018
TV Shows
Claire Underwood’s Pregnancy Wasn’t The Only Shocking Reproductiv...
House of Cards season 6 isn’t just bringing us the first woman president, they’re bringing us the first pregnant woman president. In a plot twist no
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
The
House Of Cards
Drama We Need: Is Duncan Really Clair...
Watching House of Cards requires learning to interpret very coded language. Polite manners can’t hide the characters’ true motives, and no one is
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
BFFs To Frenemies: A Brief History Of Claire Underwood & Annette ...
House of Cards specializes in serving up the kind of tension that you can slice with a knife. And now Madam President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) has
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
R29 Binge Club:
House Of Cards
Season 6
The king is dead; long live the queen. That is the mantra for the sixth and final season of Netflix’s House Of Cards, which arrived Friday, November 2.
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
The Shepherd Siblings On
House Of Cards
Are Based On Rea...
Francis J. Underwood, the political climber whose ministrations we followed for the past five seasons of House of Cards, is dead. But the House of Cards
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Who Killed Frank On
House Of Cards
? Here's The Seri...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for House Of Cards series finale “Chapter 73.” Heading into Netflix's House Of Cards series finale, “Chapter 73,”
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Can You Watch
House Of Cards
' Final Season If You&#...
As is the case with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos and even The Wire I just...have not watched House Of Cards. It's one of those shows that I have to nod
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
The Antichrist Is Going To Stir Up Drama On
House Of Cards
Watch out, Washington, because the Antichrist will not come to play when he joins the final season of House of Cards. By “the Antichrist,” I mean the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
A Reminder Of All The Sordid Manipulation On
House Of Cards
Netflix’s House Of Cards season 6 is a whole new world after season 5 finale, “Chapter 65.” Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is the president and a
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Feeling Silenced By The Political Patriarchy?
House Of Cards<...
If you feels like like men have been getting away with awful behavior lately, you’re not alone. House of Cards is here to give us the rage outlet we
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
The Reign Of The Middle-Aged White Man Is Over In New
House O...
For its first five seasons, House of Cards was a dark, scary — and mostly warped — version of the American political system, what with all that
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
TV Shows
New
House Of Cards
Trailer Puts Frank Underwood Six Feet...
The upcoming and final season of House of Cards belongs to Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in part because she deserves it and in part because Kevin
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
House Of Cards
Just Revealed A Potential Feud In New Photos
Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) has been president for about five minutes. In the normal world, this isn't even enough time to eat a sandwich, but in the
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Our First Woman President Just Got Secretly Married
The first woman President of the United States has kept a huge secret from the American people: She's married! According to People, Robin Wright and
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Robin Wright Is Presidential In First
HOC
Promo Since Ke...
Alert: Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) has taken office. In a new promo for House of Cards season 6, Claire sits in the Lincoln Monument's massive chair,
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Two Big Stars Are Joining
House Of Cards
To Salvage The ...
For its mysterious final season, House of Cards has added two prominent actors: Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Kinnear
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
These Are The Most Tweeted-About TV Shows Of The Year
Most of us have done it at some point. We've watched a movie, streamed a TV show, or read a book we weren't particularly excited about, just to be a part
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Now Is The Time For Netflix To Pay Robin Wright What She Deserves
It's official: House Of Cards is coming back — without Kevin Spacey. The actor was ousted from the show following multiple allegations of sexual
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
House Of Cards
Still Hopes To Finish Shooting Season 6
The creators of House of Cards have extended the show's hiatus in the hopes of being able to finish shooting season six. A letter from the show's
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
The Internet Has Found Kevin Spacey's
House Of Cards
Following the public allegations of sexual harassment and assault against actor Kevin Spacey over the years, Netflix has suspended production of House of
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
Netflix Severs Ties With
Kevin Spacey, Stops Production ...
Update: After taking a few days to evaluate their relationship, Netflix announced they are ending their relationship with Kevin Spacey. "Netflix will not
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Gilmore Girls'
Creator Unveiled A New Hilarious & H...
There's a new Amy Sherman-Palladino series in town, and it's a bit different from Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Amazon debuted the trailer for The
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
The
House Of Cards
Twitter Account Had The Perfect React...
Today's James Comey hearing may not have the slick production value and binge-worthy intrigue as Netflix' House of Cards, but onlookers are drawing plenty
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
A Very Brief & Exciting History Of The C-Word On Television
Warning: Mild spoilers ahead for season 5 of House of Cards. There's a scene in the latest season of House of Cards that you may have missed amidst the
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
Did You Notice This Creepy iPhone Hack In
House Of Cards
?
Warning: Spoilers for House Of Cards season 5 to come. House of Cards episode "Chapter 64" opens with President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) pushing
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
The Nasty
House Of Cards
Flu Is Hitting American Workers...
A mysterious illness has hit American workers this week. The sickness seems to last precisely 13 hours and requires the sufferer to remain horizontal on a
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
How Similar Are The British & American Versions Of
House Of C...
When it first premiered on Netflix, House of Cards was lauded for its dark portrayal of American politics. Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) has been our
by
Elena Nicolaou
