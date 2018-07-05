Alert: Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) has taken office. In a new promo for House of Cards season 6, Claire sits in the Lincoln Monument's massive chair, looking sleek. (She is, of course, sporting a sleek bob.)
"Happy Independence Day," she says straight to camera, adding, "to me."
Claire will be the focus of season six of HOC following the dismissal of lead actor Kevin Spacey. Netflix fired Spacey in November of last year following the publication of several allegations of sexual assault. In December, the series announced that it would begin filming again in early 2018, sans Spacey. In his stead, Wright would take the lead. (Three more men recently came forward with accusations against Spacey.)
Advertisement
At the end of season 5, Claire Underwood assumed the presidency after Frank Underwood (Spacey) resigned from the role. The season ended with Claire looking directly at the camera and proclaiming: "My turn."
It's as if she knew.
See the full teaser, below.
A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018
Advertisement