3 of 6

Tom Hammerschmidt



How He Died: This one was a doozy. Tom (Boris McGiver), the former editor-in-chief at The Washington Herald, was shot in the back of the head during a (staged) robbery at a diner. Tom seemed to know his assassination was coming, and was preparing his doggo for life after him. We weep!



Why He Died: Like many of the characters killed throughout House of Cards, Tom simply knew too much. In the lead-up to his assassination, Tom pleaded with Doug to go on the record about Frank being responsible for many deaths. Then, Claire visits Tom to reconfirm she is not her husband and is not responsible for his madness. Tom insists they have this conversation later — and on the record. And then, just as Tom had come close to writing the ground-breaking story about how the Underwoods had killed so many journalists before him, he was assassinated. Before he died, Tom attached his findings to a USB attached to his dog's collar for Janine (Constance Zimmer) to find.