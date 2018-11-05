At the core of the final season of House of Cards is a death. An unsolved death, rotting away the fringes of characters' morality, haunting the executive branch's processes. When the season opens, we know Francis J. Underwood (Kevin Spacey), the ruthless politician whose ascent to power we'd followed for the past five seasons, died under mysterious circumstances. Obviously we know why Frank is no longer on House of Cards — last October, Spacey was accused of sexual assault (Spacey denies the allegations.), leading to his essential banishment from Hollywood. Until the final episode of season 6, the actual specifics of his character's death remain obscure.
Advertisement
What's for certain: Frank Underwood did not die a natural death — and neither did the other four characters who departed on season 6 of House of Cards. In her effort to hold onto power, Claire Hale Underwood (Robin Wright) plows down any obstacle to her legitimacy. In four instances, these obstacles are people.
Here are the poor unfortunate souls who joined House Of Cards's extensive body count over its six seasons.
1 of 6
Cathy Durant
How She Died: Cathy Durant (Jayne Atkinson) was, for some time, keeping up with the Underwoods. In season 5, Frank Underwood pushed Secretary of State Durant down a flight of stairs, but Cathy miraculously survived. At the end of season 6, Cathy is shot in the French Alps by an assassin acting under Claire's orders. She very nearly escaped the Underwoods.
Why She Died: After Cathy survived the fall, she possessed dangerous knowledge of Frank's true character. Claire was threatened by Cathy, especially after Cathy informed her she was taking a job at a think tank linked to the Shepherds. Essentially, she had to be eliminated. Claire commands Jane Davis (Patricia Clarkson) to assassinate her, but the scheme doesn't work. Cathy sees Jane sitting in the back room of an empty restaurant, senses (correctly) something weird is happening, and flees. Her husband helps her fake her own death. Then, Claire figures out that Cathy's alive. Claire and the president of Russia team up to orchestrate her assassination.
How She Died: Cathy Durant (Jayne Atkinson) was, for some time, keeping up with the Underwoods. In season 5, Frank Underwood pushed Secretary of State Durant down a flight of stairs, but Cathy miraculously survived. At the end of season 6, Cathy is shot in the French Alps by an assassin acting under Claire's orders. She very nearly escaped the Underwoods.
Why She Died: After Cathy survived the fall, she possessed dangerous knowledge of Frank's true character. Claire was threatened by Cathy, especially after Cathy informed her she was taking a job at a think tank linked to the Shepherds. Essentially, she had to be eliminated. Claire commands Jane Davis (Patricia Clarkson) to assassinate her, but the scheme doesn't work. Cathy sees Jane sitting in the back room of an empty restaurant, senses (correctly) something weird is happening, and flees. Her husband helps her fake her own death. Then, Claire figures out that Cathy's alive. Claire and the president of Russia team up to orchestrate her assassination.
2 of 6
Jane Davis
How She Died: Mark Usher, the former vice president, finds Jane dead. She had died of mysterious circumstances.
Why She Died: The cause of Jane's death remains unclear — but the reason is obvious. She messed with Claire Hale. At first, Jane and Claire seem to have a chummy relationship. Jane tells Claire how it is and gives sensible advice like, "Maybe don't impeach your vice president." Perhaps Jane should have left politics and moved to a tropical island instead of being honest with an Underwood.
The trouble begins when Jane decides to take action against the president. She helps Cathy Durant escape, then lies to Claire about her involvement. This is enough for the president to put Jane in the "destroy" pile. Jane's actions land her in a mysterious medical facility, complaining of the worst migraine of her life, then slowly expiring alone in a bed.
How She Died: Mark Usher, the former vice president, finds Jane dead. She had died of mysterious circumstances.
Why She Died: The cause of Jane's death remains unclear — but the reason is obvious. She messed with Claire Hale. At first, Jane and Claire seem to have a chummy relationship. Jane tells Claire how it is and gives sensible advice like, "Maybe don't impeach your vice president." Perhaps Jane should have left politics and moved to a tropical island instead of being honest with an Underwood.
The trouble begins when Jane decides to take action against the president. She helps Cathy Durant escape, then lies to Claire about her involvement. This is enough for the president to put Jane in the "destroy" pile. Jane's actions land her in a mysterious medical facility, complaining of the worst migraine of her life, then slowly expiring alone in a bed.
Advertisement
3 of 6
Tom Hammerschmidt
How He Died: This one was a doozy. Tom (Boris McGiver), the former editor-in-chief at The Washington Herald, was shot in the back of the head during a (staged) robbery at a diner. Tom seemed to know his assassination was coming, and was preparing his doggo for life after him. We weep!
Why He Died: Like many of the characters killed throughout House of Cards, Tom simply knew too much. In the lead-up to his assassination, Tom pleaded with Doug to go on the record about Frank being responsible for many deaths. Then, Claire visits Tom to reconfirm she is not her husband and is not responsible for his madness. Tom insists they have this conversation later — and on the record. And then, just as Tom had come close to writing the ground-breaking story about how the Underwoods had killed so many journalists before him, he was assassinated. Before he died, Tom attached his findings to a USB attached to his dog's collar for Janine (Constance Zimmer) to find.
How He Died: This one was a doozy. Tom (Boris McGiver), the former editor-in-chief at The Washington Herald, was shot in the back of the head during a (staged) robbery at a diner. Tom seemed to know his assassination was coming, and was preparing his doggo for life after him. We weep!
Why He Died: Like many of the characters killed throughout House of Cards, Tom simply knew too much. In the lead-up to his assassination, Tom pleaded with Doug to go on the record about Frank being responsible for many deaths. Then, Claire visits Tom to reconfirm she is not her husband and is not responsible for his madness. Tom insists they have this conversation later — and on the record. And then, just as Tom had come close to writing the ground-breaking story about how the Underwoods had killed so many journalists before him, he was assassinated. Before he died, Tom attached his findings to a USB attached to his dog's collar for Janine (Constance Zimmer) to find.
4 of 6
Doug Stamper
How He Died: In the final episode, Claire stabs Doug (Michael Kelly) with a letter opener in the Oval Office, then suffocates him as he bleeds out on the carpet.
Why He Died: A showdown between Claire and Doug was inevitable. With Doug's death, Claire is finally free of her husband's legacy. No one knows how awful he really was. More practically, with Doug dead, no one's threatening to release Frank's audio diaries to the general public and ruin her own reputation.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson point out the similar position Doug and Claire occupy this season. "The two of them have been in a symbiotic relationship all season long, where they’ve been negotiating everything they did with Frank and everything that’s possible for them beyond Frank," Gibson said. Claire experiences a kind of catharsis in that final scene. "She’s ultimately free and released and yet, there’s an enormous amount of price she paid to get there."
How He Died: In the final episode, Claire stabs Doug (Michael Kelly) with a letter opener in the Oval Office, then suffocates him as he bleeds out on the carpet.
Why He Died: A showdown between Claire and Doug was inevitable. With Doug's death, Claire is finally free of her husband's legacy. No one knows how awful he really was. More practically, with Doug dead, no one's threatening to release Frank's audio diaries to the general public and ruin her own reputation.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson point out the similar position Doug and Claire occupy this season. "The two of them have been in a symbiotic relationship all season long, where they’ve been negotiating everything they did with Frank and everything that’s possible for them beyond Frank," Gibson said. Claire experiences a kind of catharsis in that final scene. "She’s ultimately free and released and yet, there’s an enormous amount of price she paid to get there."
5 of 6
Frank Underwood
How He Died: Technically, Frank dies right before the action of season 6 kicks off. At the end of the season, we find out how he died. His right-hand-man, Doug Stamper, killed him. Underwood was written off the show after Kevin Spacey, who portrayed him for five seasons, was accused of sexual assault. (Spacey denies the allegations.)
Why He Died: Right before he died, Frank was marching to President Hale's bedroom in the White House to murder her. Yep, he was going to kill his wife in a jealous rage. Doug killed Frank to protect "the legacy from the man." In a conversation with Claire soon before his own death, Doug reveals he poisoned Frank.
How He Died: Technically, Frank dies right before the action of season 6 kicks off. At the end of the season, we find out how he died. His right-hand-man, Doug Stamper, killed him. Underwood was written off the show after Kevin Spacey, who portrayed him for five seasons, was accused of sexual assault. (Spacey denies the allegations.)
Why He Died: Right before he died, Frank was marching to President Hale's bedroom in the White House to murder her. Yep, he was going to kill his wife in a jealous rage. Doug killed Frank to protect "the legacy from the man." In a conversation with Claire soon before his own death, Doug reveals he poisoned Frank.
6 of 6
Advertisement