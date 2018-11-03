Outside of the Claire-Shepherd’s-FUTURE bill drama (yes, it ends up with the FUTURE acronym), two storms are brewing in the House Of Cards world. First, Doug is out of the mental health facility, has recanted his murder confession, and is intent on getting Claire prosecuted for her own crimes. Claire would rather no one goes to jail, and then she and Doug can merely live their separate lives. The only person standing in their way, according to Claire, is Secretary of State Cathy Durant (Jayne Atkinson), who Frank pushed down the stairs last season. Cathy knows many of the crimes the Underwoods and Doug committed. With Cathy eliminated, everyone can be truly free, Claire proposes. Doug is left with Frank’s cufflinks and a lot to think about.