Amid this tornado of a nuke story, we learn how the Shepherds have crumbled. Bill is dying of cancer alone somewhere in his beloved Midwest. He has taken to rambling on cable shows about Claire’s possibly tragic fate, the importance of “family,” and how he used to have dinner at 6 p.m. every day. House Of Cards hates Bill. But he does get to say “house of cards” in French while talking about a painting. That’s a fun Easter egg. Duncan is still in jail. His mother, who attempted to kill Claire’s unborn child just last episode, tries to play fake nice with the president. Claire calls B.S. Annette and Mark are sleeping together again until Mark decides to leave D.C. before the assassination. Everyone in this little circle of hell ends the season, and the show, utterly alone.