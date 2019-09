Let’s back up. Duncan Shepherd is, ostensibly, the son of Annette Shepherd (Diane Lane), who is one sibling half of the Shepherd shadow corporate operation looking to advance their agenda. In the show, Duncan is 25, and is meant to embody a younger, more technologically-savvy type of Washington operative. In “Chapter 70,” Duncan meets Claire at the White House for an off-the-record, totally secret meeting to discuss their mutual goals — though both of them have their own goals in mind. Claire, sensing a point of weakness, cooly instructs Duncan to ask Annette “where he comes from.”