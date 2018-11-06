Over the years, some of the very worst characters on TV have populated the cast of House of Cards. The series has housed (heh) a motley crew of murderers, adulterers, power-grabbing-schemers, and, in general, no good, very bad people.
Keeping with tradition, House of Cards’ sixth (and final) season has a whole slew of new, unsavory characters, each one seemingly more despicable than the last. So, here are all the new House of Cards characters you need to know about, ranked from bad to, well, really bad.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.