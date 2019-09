As is the case with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos and even The Wire I just...have not watched House Of Cards . It's one of those shows that I have to nod along to when it comes up in conversation because admitting you don't watch it amounts to committing sacrilege, depending on your social circle. But then the allegations against Kevin Spacey came out and it was revealed that Robin Wright would take the lead on the show and now I...kind of want to watch it?