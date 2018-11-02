As is the case with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos and even The Wire I just...have not watched House Of Cards. It's one of those shows that I have to nod along to when it comes up in conversation because admitting you don't watch it amounts to committing sacrilege, depending on your social circle. But then the allegations against Kevin Spacey came out and it was revealed that Robin Wright would take the lead on the show and now I...kind of want to watch it?
But I simply do not have time to go through the past five seasons of the series before diving into season 6, now on Netflix. I especially don't want to dedicate so much time watching an accused sexual predator just so I can finally get to what I really want: Robin Wright being a boss. So what if you just want to watch Robin Wright be a boss without all that other stuff? Friends, it's possible, and here's how.
Advertisement
House Of Cards was the first Netflix original to get picked up by the service in 2011. The first season of the BBC adaptation dropped in 2013, and Refinery29 has a brief overview of it right here. We're already 1/5 of the way through!
For season 2, you have the opportunity to get a little more in-depth, as we recapped the show episode by episode.
For season 3, you can cheat by just reading up on all the shocking twists that viewers were put through, before diving into our Binge Club for season 4, which has details about every single episode all in one place. The same thing goes for season 5 — and would you look at that, we're caught up!
If you really want to do your homework, you can take another look at exactly what went down with actor Kevin Spacey, and how the show adapted to his absence.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement