4 of 5

Jane & Claire On Syria



A lot of these pivotal finale chats deal with the underlying agendas of the many monsters of House Of Cards’ Washington D.C. But, this conversation simply suggests a major plot point for the future.



Remember those troops Jane was talking about? That was in reference to a possible response to a sarin gas crisis in Syria, where the deadly substance was dropped on countless civilians in a scheme by Russian president Viktor Petrov (Lars Mikkelsen). By accusing rebels of committing the crime against their own people, Petrov can demand airstrikes, giving Russia a foothold in the country.



Jane tries to pressure Claire into agreeing to send troops to Syria, as do Frank and Mark. Jane even finally delivers fictional, most-wanted terrorist Yusuf Al Ahmadi (Farshad Farahat) to get the new Underwood president to comply, since capturing and killing a terrorist leader puts Claire in a point of political power. That’s why Claire confirms Ahmadi’s death in her first presidential address to the nation, along with an announcement of boots on the ground in Syria.



After seeing how many people worked to get Claire to declare war, the question remains: who really wanted this?



The Syrian war is poised to return in season 6, as the trailer shows Claire speaking to both a battalion of young soldiers and Russian president Petrov. Expect this plotline to run through the entire season.