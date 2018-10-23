Netflix’s House Of Cards season 6 is a whole new world after season 5 finale, “Chapter 65.” Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is the president and a widow. Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey, who was outed as an alleged serial predator and let go from the series in 2017) is dead. The much buzzed about Shepherd siblings (Oscar nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear) have descended on Washington intent on pulling all Claire’s strings. Even the antichrist himself, American Horror Story breakout devil spawn Cody Fern, has arrived as Annette Shepherd’s (Lane) son, Duncan Shepherd. Of course Duncan is a villain (just without all the supernatural powers of Fern’s Michael Langdon).
That’s why a character-by-character refresher course ahead of House Of Cards’ upcoming final season, premiering on Friday, November 2, is futile. Not only is the Cards game completely different in 2018, but when season 6 of the Netflix political drama begins, we’re about 100 days into Claire’s presidency, and countless people have exited and entered her White House.
So, we’re going to focus on the most important, backstabbing conversations of 2017 closer “Chapter 65.” That episode hinted which nefarious threads would become the bedrock of season 6. And, you really need to remember them amidst Cards’ last hurrah, which has too much ground to cover to hold your hand and explain every Machiavellian turn. Much like President Claire Underwood herself, this is a season of television that expects you to come correct.
What follows is a full rundown of the top five moments to know before pressing play on House Of Cards’ swan song.
Frank Underwood Telling Claire Underwood About “The Power Behind The Power”
An early conversation in “Chapter 65” essentially sets up the entrance of Annette and her brother Bill Shepherd (Kinnear), a pair of political kingmakers and corporate superpowers inspired by real-life Conservative ultra donners the Koch brothers. When Claire demands to know why Frank brought down his own presidency — leading to his resignation and her ascension to the presidency — he reveals it was all to be a part of “the power behind the power.”
“Where does the real power lie?” he asks Claire. “Because it’s no longer about who lives in the White House. It’s about who owns the White House. The real power isn’t here. It’s beyond here. It’s above it, but still working in conjunction with it.”
Frank plans on joining that power, which he glimpsed earlier in season during a cult-like retreat to “Elysian Fields,” a gathering of the most powerful men in America. While we don’t see Bill at Elysian, he’s exactly the kind of businessman who would be there.
It seems like Frank may have promised Bill a few things in exchange for joining that outside power, especially with his wife in the White House. As we see in the trailer, Bill tells Claire, “Your husband and I had an agreement. Promises. Were. Made.” In voiceover, we also hear someone, possibly Claire’s vice president Mark Usher (Campbell Scott) demand, “Behave as promised.”
When you hear people talking about deals Frank may have made with anyone of true “power” over Claire, think back to this conversation.
Jane Davis & Claire On Frank’s Foundation
A lot of “Chapter 65’s” most important breadcrumbs appear to be throwaway lines of little importance. Yet, they’re actually crucial. Take for example Claire’s conversation with Jane Davis (an always stellar Patricia Clarkson), a government official of shady status (throughout season 6, you will repeatedly ask yourself, “Okay, but what is Jane’s job?” Accept that you will never have a straight answer because who knows what the “Deputy Under Secretary Of Commerce For International Trade Of The United States” is?).
During a breakfast confab, Jane mentions she has been “in talks” with Frank about helping him start a foundation. In season 6, you will come to learn the less-than-savory roots of said foundation. Remember, this is where you heard about it first.
Frank & Jane’s Telephone Conversation
While Jane’s previously mentioned breakfast chat with Claire is meant to solidify the foreign affairs expert as the new president’s trusted confidant, a later finale conversation proves Jane’s loyalties aren’t so cut and dry.
Ahead of some mysterious medical treatment, we see Jane on the phone. She confirms Claire will “send in the troops” (more on this soon), and she herself will be in Dubai the next day. “And our deal stays in place,” she adds forcefully. The camera switches, and we realize Jane is speaking with Frank, who she offered to have poisoned only minutes earlier.
At the end of their chat, Claire and Frank conspire to kill LeAnn Harvey (Neve Campbell), White House staffer and love interest of Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly). By the end of “Chapter 65,” LeAnn’s car is a mangled wreck on the side of the road.
Although LeAnn’s death means one fewer unresolved issue for Frank, it also means Doug’s hero has murdered his most recent shot at happiness. To add insult to D.C. injury, Frank orchestrates LeAnn’s murder as Doug takes the fall for President Underwood’s season 2 murder of Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara).
This means going into season 6, we can’t trust Jane Davis and there’s a damning secret for Doug Stamper to uncover about his beloved late boss.
Jane & Claire On Syria
A lot of these pivotal finale chats deal with the underlying agendas of the many monsters of House Of Cards’ Washington D.C. But, this conversation simply suggests a major plot point for the future.
Remember those troops Jane was talking about? That was in reference to a possible response to a sarin gas crisis in Syria, where the deadly substance was dropped on countless civilians in a scheme by Russian president Viktor Petrov (Lars Mikkelsen). By accusing rebels of committing the crime against their own people, Petrov can demand airstrikes, giving Russia a foothold in the country.
Jane tries to pressure Claire into agreeing to send troops to Syria, as do Frank and Mark. Jane even finally delivers fictional, most-wanted terrorist Yusuf Al Ahmadi (Farshad Farahat) to get the new Underwood president to comply, since capturing and killing a terrorist leader puts Claire in a point of political power. That’s why Claire confirms Ahmadi’s death in her first presidential address to the nation, along with an announcement of boots on the ground in Syria.
After seeing how many people worked to get Claire to declare war, the question remains: who really wanted this?
The Syrian war is poised to return in season 6, as the trailer shows Claire speaking to both a battalion of young soldiers and Russian president Petrov. Expect this plotline to run through the entire season.
Frank & Claire On The Most Dangerous Person In Her White House
Amid all the big moments of “Chapter 65,” a fairly quiet tête-à-tête between the Underwoods is easy to forget. But you shouldn't, because it suggests Mark Usher, America’s brand new vice president, might be the most deadly person in Claire’s orbit.
While Claire is still settling on her own team, she and Frank have their final conversation in House Of Cards history. During the chat, Frank gives Claire his literal “last” piece of advice, saying, “Whomever [Mark] Usher offers up to to you as vice president, that’s the person you’re really gonna have to watch.”
Less than five minutes later, Mark, who has been serving as the Underwoods' leading righthand man for a few episodes, offers himself up for the VP job. The longtime political strategist says he is the only way to keep Claire in power and “keep [her] secrets” from coming out — namely the fact she killed her lover Tom Yates (Paul Sparks) and left his corpse in Mark’s house.
Let’s all agree not to trust Mark Usher, okay?
