An early conversation in “Chapter 65” essentially sets up the entrance of Annette and her brother Bill Shepherd (Kinnear), a pair of political kingmakers and corporate superpowers inspired by real-life Conservative ultra donners the Koch brothers . When Claire demands to know why Frank brought down his own presidency — leading to his resignation and her ascension to the presidency — he reveals it was all to be a part of “the power behind the power.”“Where does the real power lie?” he asks Claire. “Because it’s no longer about who lives in the White House. It’s about who owns the White House. The real power isn’t here. It’s beyond here. It’s above it, but still working in conjunction with it.”Frank plans on joining that power, which he glimpsed earlier in season during a cult-like retreat to “Elysian Fields,” a gathering of the most powerful men in America. While we don’t see Bill at Elysian, he’s exactly the kind of businessman who would be there.It seems like Frank may have promised Bill a few things in exchange for joining that outside power, especially with his wife in the White House. As we see in the trailer , Bill tells Claire, “Your husband and I had an agreement. Promises. Were. Made.” In voiceover, we also hear someone, possibly Claire’s vice president Mark Usher (Campbell Scott) demand, “Behave as promised.”When you hear people talking about deals Frank may have made with anyone of true “power” over Claire, think back to this conversation.