The upcoming and final season of House of Cards belongs to Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in part because she deserves it and in part because Kevin Spacey, who played Frank, has been ousted from the series. The new trailer for season 6, which dropped today, actually puts Underwood in the ground — in a literal grave marked "Francis Underwood." Claire Underwood says her goodbyes to Frank, bidding adieu to the corruptible man who was her sparring partner for the last five seasons.
"When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard," Claire tells Frank's grave. "And when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."
Advertisement
Spacey exited last year following the publication of multiple sexual assault allegations. His exit conveniently coincided with Claire Underwood's rise to power, which meant the series could focus entirely on Claire — and give Wright that pay parity she'd requested. The second season will also feature new characters played by Hollywood veterans Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane.
House of Cards will debut November 2, just days before the midterm elections. What timing! Watch the full teaser trailer, below.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement