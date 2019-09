The trailer for next week’s “Fire And Reign” seems to confirm Jeff and Mutt are the brains behind the Cooperative, or, at least, major players in the group. The teaser shows a flashback Miss Venable, then still wearing an airy violet rather than her preferred heavy eggplant color in the future, asking “What is this Cooperative?” Jeff responds, “Well, you’ve heard of the movers and shakers?” It’s likely the individuals of the Cooperative are those Satanic movers and shakers. As Jeff says in “Sojourn,” all of the most powerful people (“the politicians, the billionaires, the elite”) sold their souls to the devil.