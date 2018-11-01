Like so many grieving souls before him, Michael goes into the forest for guidance. He’s lost all of his human friends and his. There is nothing left to do but beg his dad — who is the devil, in case you missed that memo — for answers about what to do next. He draws a pentagram in the dirt and stays put inside of it for 4 days without food or water... until he starts hallucinating. He sees some little kids trying to lure him out with food, Ms. Meade appears wondering why he let her be burned at the stake, a warlock insists he is the savior they’ve been waiting for, an angel remarks that god still loves him, and then a sheep shows up. The latter image is instantly slaughtered by Michael and this leads him in the right direction.