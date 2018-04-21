The robots of Westworld (aka the park's "hosts") are far more human than machine — fighting for their freedom at the end of season 1 proved that. The HBO series may state that consciousness is the great equalizer, but apparently, there's something else that could have convinced the world these theme park "hosts" have personhood. According to Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy's interview with Entertainment Weekly, the robots of the Westworld theme park poop just like regular ole' people do.
It's a little weird to think about, but it actually makes a lot of sense. We learn in the first season of Westworld that the park's hosts went through a transformation: they are now made of organic material, whereas previously, they had more of a Terminator, metal-in-the-middle thing going on.
Advertisement
That means the robots of today operate much like humans do. And, as Joy told Entertainment Weekly, it also means that the hosts need to use the restroom on occasion.
"[The hosts] eat, they sleep, they have sex, they can poop. It’s really like a human body with the one difference being where we have a brain, they have a CPU. There’s a lot of potential for them," the writer told the outlet.
Yes, it's silly to think that the robots can poop — but it's also a reminder that these robots are really so very close to their human counterparts. They must go through the life processes that humans who were born, rather than made, do to survive. Yet people still come into the Westworld theme park with intentions of shooting, maiming, or doing any number of unspeakable things to the hosts simply because the robots are "artificial" intelligence and therefore "not real."
What does someone need to do in order to be considered "valid" enough for humanhood in the Westworld world? I'm not sure, but I guess going number two is not on that list.
Advertisement