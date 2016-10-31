-------------



The brothel in Pariah makes Mariposa look like a 7-year-old's Bratz-themed birthday party.



Long story short, Will doesn't really want to join the Confederados in their White Supremacist struggle. He tells Logan, who decides he's had enough of Will, and basically calls him an upper middle management poser. “I picked you precisely because you will never be a threat to anyone," he says. My sister probably picked you for the same reason.” Rude. Those two are donezo.



Dolores, meanwhile, has left the men to their dick swinging and proceeded to explore. In one room, she finds a fortune teller. Intrigued, she sits, and picks a card. When she looks up, the fortune teller has turned into her — on the card is the symbol for The Maze. "What's wrong with me?" she asks.



"Perhaps you're unraveling," doppelgänger Dolores answers, causing real Dolores to pull at a piece of something (bone? plastic?) protruding from her wrist. Rather than coming out cleanly, like say, a splinter, it unravels her skin, creating a pretty-gross-looking gash. She freaks out — wouldn't you? — but it's all an illusion. There's no one there, and her arm is fine.



While running out of the room, she catches Lawrence pumping the nitroglycerin into bodies, and filling the bottles with tequila — he's in cahoots with the revolutionaries planning to destroy the Confederados. Dolores realizes that shit's about to get real, and warns Will that they better leave.



He tries to get all deep, musing about the true meaning of the park and how he doesn't want to play into it, but she shuts him up with a kiss. Thank you, Dolores.



Right then, the Confederados realize they've been tricked and Logan pays the price. As he gets pummeled, he calls out to Will for help. It's a no go. He grabs Dolores and the two escape, only to get ambushed by more Confederados. But remember that gun Dolores got as part of her new outfit? She knows how to use it. She shoots, she scores, she holsters like a boss. Will, wearing the same look I assume I was while watching this, asks her how she managed to do that.



“You said people come here to change the stories of their lives? I imagined a story where I didn’t have to be the damsel.” YAS KWEEN!



The two catch the train out of town, only to come face-to-face with Lawrence. Looks like they're off to join the revolution.

