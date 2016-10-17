As his white hat suggests, Will is turning out to be a pretty vanilla character. But when he plays hero and saves Clementine from a standoff, we learn that A) hosts CAN shoot humans. They just can't kill them. And B) Will is engaged to Logan's sister. Will falls prey to the "earnest cowboy" fantasy, and convinces Logan to go bounty hunting. I hate to say it, but I'm with Logan on this one. Wake me up when shit gets interesting.



Things are not so snoozy at Westworld HQ, where Elsie is continuing to investigate the glitchy hosts, despite explicitly being ordered not to. This time, rather than musing on Peter Abernathy, she's focusing her efforts on Walter, the host with a milk fetish who went apeshit in the saloon after killing his partner, Rebus. Walter, it seems, wasn't just ranting at the universe. He was talking to someone named Arnold, whom we later find out, was Dr. Ford's partner. (But more on that later, because Arnold deserves a proper introduction. He's a thing.)



Of course, conversing with strangers named Arnold isn't the only weird behavior Walter's been exhibiting. Of the nine hosts in that saloon, Walter only killed six, all of whom had killed him in previous storylines — someone's holding a grudge. To make matters worse, there's a stray host on the loose in the park, prompting Elise and Stubbs (who will forever be known as Spare Hemsworth) to go investigate.



Good ol' Teddy. When he isn't being used for target practice, Westworld's resident hunk is apparently some kind of heart-of-gold bounty hunter. He's like Dudley Do-Right, minus the Mountie hat. Last time we saw Teddy, he was lying dead in a room full of naked host bodies. He, of course, doesn't remember this, but Maeve, who came across the room during her mad dash through the lab, gets a flicker of flashback when they're chatting in her saloon.



The gift of blissful ignorance means that Teddy is free to roam the range with his girl, Dolores, serenading her with empty promises of love while refusing to commit to anything concrete.

Dolores, on the other hand, needs real answers. “You said someday," she points out. "Not today, or tomorrow or next week. Just someday. Someday sounds a lot like the thing people say when they actually mean never." (Jot that one down for the next time your crush sends you a vague, noncommittal text.)



Teddy it seems, has "got some reckoning to do" before he can truly commit to the woman he loves. (Sure.)



It's not clear what he needs to reckon with. According to Ford, they never bothered to come up with a backstory for Teddy, lovable as he may be. He exists, as the Man in Black pointed out in the premiere, to be the loser when a guest decides to slide into Dolores' DMs.



But now that he has to come up with a shiny new narrative, Ford decides it's time to change that. "It starts in a time of war, a world in flames, with a villain called Wyatt.”



Who is Wyatt, you ask? We don't exactly know yet, but we do find out that he's an ex-soldier gone bad, and that Teddy served with him. They used to be friends, until Wyatt, claiming he could hear the voice of God (kind of like Dolores' nighttime interactions?), started killing his fellow soldiers. He also claimed that the land didn’t belong to the natives or the new settlers. It belonged to "something that had yet to come," a.k.a. the corporation? Did Wyatt become sentient on this quest? Did he realize that he lives in the past within the future?



Teddy is the only man in the West to have come up against him and survived, and he's been hunting him ever since.



Speaking of strange interactions — Rebus seems awfully preoccupied with Dolores. Remember that this is the bandit who consistently shows up at her ranch to kill her father and rape her mother every night. After a particularly close call, Teddy tries to teach her to shoot. Here we learn yet another thing about hosts: only a select few are programmed to be able to pull a trigger. Dolores is not one of them.



Their little tryst gets interrupted by the sheriff, who tells Teddy they have a new bounty for him: some guy who killed a lot of people (including women and children) in a nearby settlement, by the "name of Wyatt." (Um, could this be the Man in Black? He recently did something similar...)