Finally, we turn back to Maeve, who's rapidly becoming the most astute of all the characters on this show. Earlier in the episode, she watched a tribe of Native Americans walk through town. One of them dropped something: a carving that looks suspiciously like the man in the hazmat suit that Maeve keeps drawing. She learns that this tribe worships these creatures and seeks out Hector, who has apparently lived with them, for answers. And when I say seek out, I mean she holds him up at gunpoint during his own saloon robbery. Maeve is badass.Hector explains that the carved figure is part of sacred native lore — it represents "the man who walks between worlds, who was sent from hell to oversee our world." I don't know about you, but that sounds a lot like the Westworld employees. Also, could this religion storyline tie in with Ford's secret narrative built around the cross in the desert Maeve tells Hector about the wound in her abdomen that mysteriously disappeared. She asks him to cut her. After some convincing, he does (sexily, I might add) and pulls out a bullet shard."What does it mean?" he asks.Maeve answers: "That I'm not so crazy after all. And that none of this matters."And then, to everyone's (or really, just mine) delight, they make out furiously as the marshalls shoot at them through the door. Unlike Dolores, who is still figuring this out, Maeve has realized that nothing she does actually matters. She is free.