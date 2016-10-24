The words are pretty (like an Etsy card) — they've been written for her as part of her programming. But she has made the decision to repurpose words originally conceived for a love scene to express the well of emotions building up inside her. She knows there's more to her world than she can even fathom at this point — and it scares her.



Bernie suggests she try something new: a secret game, the maze. (Hey, where have I heard that one before?) "The goal is to find the center of it," he says. "If you can do that, then maybe, you can be free."



Like the Man in Black, Dolores wants that very much.



She wakes up outside and Will hands her a cup. (Am I the only one wondering how and when these talks occur? In the middle of the night? Is Dolores actually traveling to HQ and back? Or could this also be happening in her mind? Also, why is she clothed while the other hosts are naked?)