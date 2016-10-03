The Man in Black, on the other hand, seems to have a more specific purpose for his visit. He's after another level of the game — a deeper level. We still don't know what that is, but it seems to have something to do with that map etched into some poor shmo's bloody scalp that he cuts off.



Ultimately, the host glitches get to be so bad that Bernie orders a recall of almost 200 hosts, including Dolores and Teddy. They all check out — except one: Daddy dearest.



The mental confusion caused by a modern picture of Times Square seems to have scrambled Peter Abernathy's programming beyond repair (I mean, who can blame him?). Questioned by Ford himself, the host keeps going back and forth between various personalities that have been coded into him over the years (included a quite fearsome-sounding professor/cult leader). Basically, his "subconscious" has pierced through his code, leaving him defunct. It is decided that the best course of action is to retire him altogether, thus providing us a glimpse of the creepy basement where hosts go to hibernate when they're not in use.



But just to make sure this thought plague hasn't spread any further, Dolores is questioned. It's unclear if this is a repeat of the beginning of the episode, or if everything we've seen up until now was a flashback stemming from this very scene, but the questions posed are eerily similar.



Some stand out. Peter whispered something in his daughter's ear when she confronted him about the Times Square picture. When asked what he said, she answers: "These violent delights have violent ends.” This line from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet basically sums up the entire premise of the park, so keep it in mind for the future.



Finally, Dolores is asked if she would ever hurt a living thing. Of course, not, she answers. It's against her code. She would know. Because — and this brings us back to the name of the episode — Dolores is The Original: the oldest host in the park.



Satisfied, Bernie puts her back into play and everything returns to normal. Well, almost. Dolores wakes up in her bed, same as always, but the father who greets her on the porch is a different host. She doesn't seem to notice. Looks like anyone can be programmed to be anything.



As Dolores stares out into the distance, a fly lands on her neck. She slaps it dead, literally killing a fly. Uh oh.



Things to look out for going forward:



—All those damn flies: Beyond the life metaphor, their presence on the face of every single host going haywire seems crucial to the mystery of what's ailing these robots.



— The deeper level: It was hinted at throughout, but the Man in Black seems to be the only one to have figured out the true meaning of Westworld. And it seems sinister. His obsession with Dolores, combined with her status as oldest host, seems to indicate that she may hold the key to unlocking this hidden level.



— Ford's demons: There's a lot of talk about the Westworld founder hiding his demons within his creation. Could this be a clue as to the real purpose of this fantastical place?



— More grammar jokes! Theresa is the best.



