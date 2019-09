We also learn that the park is far larger than just the town of Sweetwater. Logan for instance, has never reached the end. Will is all for taking it easy, but Logan has other plans. He's here to live his best life, not to buy into whatever pre-packaged adventure the hosts have to offer.This, of course, involves violence, hookers, and a threesome. Not for Will, though — he turns down Clementine's advances, stating he has someone real back home. Although, that nod he gives Dolores towards the end of the episode seems to suggest he might be convinced to have a lapse of memory where his girlfriend is concerned.Armed with a bloody scalp map, the Man in Black continues his quest for the deeper meaning of the game. He interrupts a hanging and kills a posse in order to get the information he needs from Lawrence, a host who we must assume was a partner in crime on one of his many visits. Lawrence, of course, has absolutely no memory of this.(Side note: How is it that none of these hosts have qualms trying to shoot the Man in Black? Aren't they programmed not to harm humans? Sure, they can't kill him with bullets, but the intent is clearly there. There could be something to the theory that he's a host who has been self-aware for a while now.)Believing that Lawrence has the key to "the maze" (so, THAT'S what was imprinted on the bloody scalp), the Man in Black leads him back to a village — Lawrence's home.ClearlyWestworld is huge. Turns out Lawrence has a secret family, otherwise known as leverage.Because the Man in Black really wants to find this maze. In fact, he's willing to kill everyone in the town to do it. And he does, going as far as to shoot Lawrence's wife right in front of him. This doesn't go unnoticed by the control center, where someone asks Stubbs if they should "slow him down.""That gentleman gets whatever he wants," Stubbs answer. So clearly, whoever runs Westworld is aware of the Man in Black. But do they know he's out to game the system?It's been pretty clear thus far that the Man in Black's main motivation — aside from the maze — has been to inflict as much death and destruction as possible. But it hasn't been so obvious why, until now. Right before killing Lawrence's wife, he marvels at how real she looks when she's experiencing "base emotions." Humanity is as it's most obvious "when you're suffering," he says. If that's the case, could the real reason he's been on such a rampage just be that he's trying to make the hosts self-aware by making them feel emotional pain?Eventually, violence wins out and the Man in Black gets his answer. Lawrence's little girl, somewhat reminiscent of a Matrix kid, speaks up, telling him the maze isn't meant for him. When he shrugs, explaining that he's "never going back" where he comes from, she gives him these cryptic instructions: "Follow the blood Aroyo, to the place where the snake lays its eggs."Cool, I'll just enter that into Google Maps, thanks.Maeve has a problem: No one wants to fuck her anymore.This could have something to do with the Narrative programmers making her uber aggressive — not an attractive trait in a Madam. Or you know, it could be all those flashbacks she's been having about her former life. In any case, Maeve needs to get her shit together, or she'll be decommissioned.She's not the only one having weird visions, though — Clementine has been having nightmares. "Sometimes they're real bad," she tells Maeve, who answers: "Do what I do — you find yourself in a bad dream, close your eyes, count backwards from 3, wake yourself right up."