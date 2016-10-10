In her past life, Maeve has a daughter. They live in a pretty cottage out in the fields. They braid each other's hair. Until one dark day, their settlement gets raided by a group of Native American warriors. Maeve almost gets scalped, but manages to escape with her daughter and seek refuge in their house. She watches as one of the warriors circles the place, and enters — only it's not him. It's the Man in Black.



"3, 2, 1..."



She wakes up. Only she's not in her bed. She's being operated on by the maintenance crew, who has found MRSA in her abdomen. (Yuck.)



Understandably alarmed, Maeve escapes, wandering through the facility. She comes across a room full of what seems like random bodies — until she recognizes one. It's Teddy, who was shot earlier by a guest looking for an adrenaline boost. Eventually, the maintenance crew catches up to her and injects her with a tranquilizer, but something tells me Maeve won't be forgetting this little trip anytime soon.



Finally, a short note about her speech. She repeats it throughout the episode, and while it can be applied to the guests and their "what happens in Vegas" attitude, it's also significant when thought of in the context of the hosts becoming more and more self-aware. Here it is in full:



You can hear it can't you? That little voice. The one that says 'Don't stare too long. Don't touch. Don't do anything you might regret.' I used to be the same. Whenever I wanted something, I could hear that voice telling me to stop. To be careful. To leave most of my life un-lived. You know the only place that voice left me alone? In my dreams. I was free. I could be as good, or as bad, as I felt like being. And if I wanted something, I could just reach out and take it. But then I would wake up, and the voice would start all over again. So I ran away, crossed the shining sea. And when I finally set foot back on solid ground, the first thing I heard was that goddamn voice. Do you know what it said? It said 'This is the new world, and in this world, you can be whoever the fuck you want."