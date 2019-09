At long last, our Westworld drought is nearly over. The HBO epic closed out season 1 well over a year ago in December 2016, and it has oftentimes seemed like the Western-flavored sci-fi favorite fell off the face of the Earth ever since. Thankfully, that dark period is over now that Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Co. will return on Sunday, April 22, as HBO announced on Super Bowl Sunday