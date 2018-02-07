At long last, our Westworld drought is nearly over. The HBO epic closed out season 1 well over a year ago in December 2016, and it has oftentimes seemed like the Western-flavored sci-fi favorite fell off the face of the Earth ever since. Thankfully, that dark period is over now that Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and Co. will return on Sunday, April 22, as HBO announced on Super Bowl Sunday.
And, with that announcement came a brand new trailer for Westworld, which is perfectly crafted to get fans salivating over the upcoming episodes. We see an insurgent Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) in her desperado best, Dolores shooting at will atop a speeding horse, and even a buffalo tearing up the joint. Robots just don't have respect these days, do they?
Although the sneak peek offers fans lots of fun tidbits for Westworld round 2, it doesn't tell us everything to come. So, we tracked down all the details floating around the internet about what to expect the twist-loving sci-fi drama. Keep reading to to learn what we found — and see that wild trailer.
