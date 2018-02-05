Westworld is one of those shows that unfolds in two places: on our screens and on Reddit. And, now that we have a release date for the second season, the Reddit boards are right back at it. One Redditor theorizes that Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Dolores (Wood) will assume the role of the "humans" in the new, robot-led Westworld. Then, the season will replicate what happened before; absolute power corrupts absolutely, after all.