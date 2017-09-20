Season 1 of Westworld featured what felt like nascent feminism. In particular, Thandie Newton's character Maeve, a "host" that played madame at the local Westworld brothel, enacted a storyline that might as well have been an allegory for the feminist revolution. Maeve, a robot, grew sentient throughout the season. She discovered that she was on a loop, as all the hosts are, and took control of her loop by "killing" herself. Then, in the laboratory where the hosts are refurbished for yet another loop, Maeve woke, and proceeded to force a pair of bumbling technicians (Leonardo Nam and Ptolemy Slocum) to alter her intellectual makeup and abilities. Maeve donned contemporary garb and proceeded to plan her escape from Westworld. If season 1 was the beginnings of feminism, then season 2 could be full-blown women-in-power greatness.