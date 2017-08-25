Some of this new wokeness comes off as a little strained, like when we're informed that High Valyrian has gender neutral pronouns, or when tiny badass Lyanna Mormont declares to all the Northern lords that she won't be content to stay home like a good little girl while the men go off to fight. Those moments feel like the showy feminism of men who have been criticized for their depiction of women as objects of desire, and little else.