Fans of Game of Thrones may have noticed something a little different this season.The first hint was Ellaria Sand shoving her dagger into Doran Martell’s heart in the season premiere. The women of Game of Thrones are ready for power and will take it, by force if necessary.Ten episodes later, a woman sits on the Iron Throne.It’s about time, too. After five seasons filled with violence, prostitution, rape, and gratuitous boob shots, season 6 finally finds women playing an active role in their own destinies.Cersei Lannister, after lying low all season, unleashes her wrath of fire and takes the Iron Throne by sheer force of will. Three major houses of Westeros — Greyjoy, Martell (via the Sand Snakes), and Tyrell — are now ruled by women, all of whom are backing Daenerys on her quest to conquer the land of her forefathers. For her part, the Dragon Queen showed the Dothraki khals and the slave masters who run the world (girls) by burning them both to a crisp. Arya Stark has left the Faceless Men to become her own girl. Sansa plays an integral role in retaking her ancestral home, literally feeds her rapist to the dogs, and is playing her own mini-game of thrones with Jon Snow and Littlefinger. Even poor Margaery outwits the High Sparrow and seems like a key player in the future of King's Landing up until the moment she meets her end in Cersei's wildfire inferno.The men, on the other hand, follow the opposite trajectory. In fact, they've been pretty much useless.Tyrion, once the heart and soul of the show, spends most of the season sitting on his ass in Meereen, trying to pry an ounce of humor out of Grey Worm and Missandei. Rickon's unexpected reappearance is only a plot device to make Jon lose his cool during the Battle of the Bastards . Daario is basically a sex object with a sword. Tommen quickly replaces Olly as the most hated prepubescent boy on this show, before committing suicide at the sight of the flaming Great Sept of Baelor. Bran may be the Three-Eyed Raven, but he wouldn't get very far without Meera. And after enjoying a lifetime of attention as the golden twin, Jaime is now relegated to the shadows as his sister is crowned queen.As for Jon Snow, he owes his life and his newfound status as King in the North to no less than three women: Melisandre, who literally brings him back to life ; Sansa, who spurs him on to retake Winterfell and then saves his ass at the last minute; and 10-year-old Lyanna Mormont , who shames the lords of the North into declaring allegiance to the "White Wolf."