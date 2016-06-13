Welcome Home



Jaime's speech obviously makes an impression on Edmure, who is next seen demanding entry into his castle. The Blackfish sees right through this, and refuses.



Unfortunately, bureaucracy prevails and the guard lets him in, because: "He's my lord, my lord."



What must happen happens: Edmure orders the Tully soldiers to surrender and hand over Blackfish. The latter is busy helping Pod and Brienne escape. They plead with him to join their fight up North, but he won't hear of it. He's got a fight waiting for him right here. (He loses.)



Our last glimpse of Brienne and Pod is as two specs in the night rowing away from the castle. Jaime spots them from the ramparts and raises his hand in salute. She does the same. Cuties.