

"The Things We Do For Love."



Back in the Riverlands, Jaime plays his trump card.



That card's name is Edmure, Lord of Riverrun, who has been held prisoner by the Freys since the Red Wedding. At first, Jaime tries to cajole Edmure into cooperating. He has a son he's never met and a wife he hasn't laid eyes on since their wedding night. If he helps, he might see both of them.



But Edmure is more interested in talking about Jaime's true nature. "All of us have to believe that we're decent, don't we?" he asks. "How do you tell yourself that you're decent? After everything that you've done?"



Jaime takes the bait. It's quite simple really: Cersei.



"The things we do for love," he says, recalling the words he spoke before pushing Bran out the window back in the first season, "I love Cersei. You can laugh at that if you want. You can sneer. It doesn't matter. She needs me. And to get back to her, I have to take Riverrun."



"You don't matter to me," he continues. "Your son doesn't matter to me. The people in the castle don't matter to me. Only Cersei. And if I have to slaughter every Tully who ever lived to get back to her, that's what I'll do."



Finally, Jaime has come to terms with his true nature. He will lie, cheat, slaughter, betray — all in the service of the woman he loves. She is his identity. Without her, he is nothing.





Welcome Home



Jaime's speech obviously makes an impression on Edmure, who is next seen demanding entry into his castle. The Blackfish sees right through this, and refuses.



Unfortunately, bureaucracy prevails and the guard lets him in, because: "He's my lord, my lord."



What must happen happens: Edmure orders the Tully soldiers to surrender and hand over Blackfish. The latter is busy helping Pod and Brienne escape. They plead with him to join their fight up North, but he won't hear of it. He's got a fight waiting for him right here. (He loses.)



Our last glimpse of Brienne and Pod is as two specs in the night rowing away from the castle. Jaime spots them from the ramparts and raises his hand in salute. She does the same. Cuties.