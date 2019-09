It seems a little naive of Arya to just be walking down the street asking random people for passage to Westeros when she has the Waif and the Faceless Man after her. And yet, that is exactly what she does. She bribes some sailor with two bags of coins, and is relishing her newfound freedom when an old lady approaches. As you probably suspected, she is the Waif.The Waif stabs Arya (!!!), repeatedly (!!!), but just when it looks like she might actually die, she escapes by jumping into the river. Her attacker waits around to see if she'll emerge. She doesn't. Will this quench the Faceless Men's thirst for revenge?Of course, Arya pulls the oldest trick in the book and just pops up a little bit down river. She drags herself out of the water — bleeding heavily — and makes her way down the street. As she clutches her belly, it dawns on her. Every face is a potential threat. No one can help her. As Vanity Fair notes , this is unlikely to be the last we see of Arya. But come on, girl. Get it together.