

Wun Wun's Word Is Law

Back in the North, Jon and Sansa are trying to convince the wildlings to join their fight against the Boltons. This is a recurring theme for this episode, which basically has Jon and Sansa traveling the North, asking everyone to please, just help them get their home back.



The wildlings are hesistant. Tormund is all for it, but the others don't get why they should get involved in a fight which could decimate their tribes. Jon's got them there, though: If they don't lose to the Boltons, they will lose to the White Walkers. Either way, they die. "I need you with me if we're going to beat them and we need to beat them if you're going to survive." Hard words to ignore.



And then Tormund pulls the death card: "He died for us. If we're not willing to do the same for him, then we're cowards."



In the end, Wun Wun is the deciding vote. He stands, declares his allegiance by bellowing "Snow," and stomps off. That's one way to end a conversation, I guess.

