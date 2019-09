If you were wondering when Jorah was going to tell Daenerys that he is slowly turning gray and scaly, well this is it.Daenerys is torn about what to do with him. He is basically that ex who just won't take no for an answer. "I banished you, twice. You came back, twice. And you saved my life. So, I can't take you back and I can't send you away."He shows her the grayscale (it's gotten really bad) and explains that he plans on ending his life before it spreads too far. All words that lead to this cringe-worthy confession: "Tyrion Lannister was right. I love you. I'll always love you." Oh Jorah, when will you learn?He starts walking away but Daenerys calls him back. "Do not walk away from your queen, Jorah the Andal. You have not been dismissed."This is where I find myself wanting to remind Daenerys that she shouldn't play with her food before eating it."I command you to find the cure, wherever it is in this world. I command you to heal yourself. And then return to me. When I take the seven kingdoms, I need you by my side." (This might not actually be so impossible — remember that Stannis hired just about every healer in the world to help cure the daughter whom he subsequently murdered.)Jorah smiles, but this still smacks of the friend zone to me.Tyrion's pact with the masters seems to be holding up. No one has been killed in weeks. But it's not enough. He wants everyone to know that Daenerys is responsible for the stability.To help with that, he announces that he has recruited some new blood. Cue the new Red Woman you've seen in the trailers: Kinvara , High Priestess of the Red Temple of Volantis."Daenerys is the one who was promised," she says. "Her dragons are fire made flesh. A gift from the Lord of Light."With Melisandre now claiming that Jon Snow is the prince who was promised , it seems that these two red ladies are going to have to duke it out to put their chosen one on the Iron Throne. This is a fight that I very much look forward to.Kinvara proposes terms to Tyrion. She will summon her priests and instruct them to spread the word that Daenerys has been sent to lead the people against the darkness.Varys is not on board. He remembers Melisandre saying very similar things to one Stannis Baratheon. Why should they trust her?But Varys, it seems, has met his match. (A theme this season — all these smooth talkers are finding their female counterparts.) She brings up his childhood castration via sorcery. "Everyone is what they are and where they are for a reason. Terrible things happen for a reason." (Hodor?)She continues: "Knowledge has made you powerful, but there's still so much you don't know."Kinvara: 1. Varys: 0. That's a first.