The secret of how Hodor became Hodor is out, and no doubt, it left many Game of Thrones fans in tears. Kristian Nairn, who plays the monosyllabic gentle giant, shared his own thoughts on the heartbreaking twist.
In a behind-the-scenes video for HBO, Nairn explained that despite knowing Hodor's fate, reading the script for last night's episode, "The Door," was difficult.
"I love Hodor; I love him to death," Nairn said, explaining, "I had illusions Hodor was going to become some sort of king; but I like that he sacrificed himself for his friends. It seems very true Hodor to me."
In a behind-the-scenes video for HBO, Nairn explained that despite knowing Hodor's fate, reading the script for last night's episode, "The Door," was difficult.
"I love Hodor; I love him to death," Nairn said, explaining, "I had illusions Hodor was going to become some sort of king; but I like that he sacrificed himself for his friends. It seems very true Hodor to me."
The character, who acted as Bran Stark's protector, ends up losing his life doing what he does best: saving Bran's. Sad, but even sadder once you realize that "Hodor" literally means "Hold the door," the words Meera continues to scream as she tries to carry Bran to safety.
It's also the phrase that young Wyllis, under Bran's mind control, keeps repeating until it becomes the one word that he'll speak for the rest of his life. It's hard not to tear up as you watch Bran realize what he's accidentally done to his friend.
Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran, agrees that Hodor's death is one of the more tragic on the show.
"He's one of the only characters in Game of Thrones who genuinely doesn't have an agenda of any kind at all. He's just Hodor, Hodor," Hempstead-Wright said. "So to have him then killed is the ultimate twisting of the knife."
While Nairn joked that with all the fatalities on GoT, he's just happy he made it to season 6, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor also pointed out that the viewers don't actually see Hodor die.
"The interesting thing is it’s kinda left open," Nairn said. "You don’t actually see him [die]. It’s implied. So who knows? He may come back as a White Walker, maybe he got away."
Hodor?
Advertisement