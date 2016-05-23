Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones (season 6, episode 5), which includes the death of a popular character. Read at your own risk. For the full episode recap, click here.
We don't know about you, but we're feeling emotional. Did anyone else wake up with red, stinging eyes and mascara trails on their pillow?
So, yes, that taciturn lug Hodor is dead, breaking the hearts of many a GoT fan. For proof, check out some of the bereft posts that have been popping up on Twitter. People have an amazing capacity to eulogize in 140 characters or less.
When your hodor said his final hodor #gameofthones #HodorHodorHodor pic.twitter.com/zgfIxvKRBa— DelythMairJones (@DelythJones93) May 23, 2016
Ohhhhh. "Hodor" means "I will never stop crying my face off." Got it.— DrewAtHitFix (@DrewAtHitFix) May 23, 2016
I can't sleep bc I'm still all keyed up on Hodor pic.twitter.com/HfWD6RpjSz— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) May 23, 2016
If I had a son I would name him #Hodor . Seriously, hats off #GOT. Totally sick and moved and 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻👍🏻👍🏻⚡️👀👀👀😪— emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) May 23, 2016
Of this entire episode, I think the Hodor storyline was just such solid storytelling. Bravo. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall— dr.* deray mckesson (@deray) May 23, 2016
And yes, some folks got jokes.
Me to anyone trying to talk to me about anything but hodor rn pic.twitter.com/F3tXrAvFpc— Ashley Rice (@_actuallyrice) May 23, 2016
*Elevator doors start to close*— Michael Golamco (@michaelgolamco) May 23, 2016
"Hodor! Hodor!"
*Everyone inside elevator starts crying*
Rest in peace, big guy.
