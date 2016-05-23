Story from TV Shows

10 Emotional Reactions To That Game Of Thrones Death (Spoilers)

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones (season 6, episode 5), which includes the death of a popular character. Read at your own risk. For the full episode recap, click here.

We don't know about you, but we're feeling emotional. Did anyone else wake up with red, stinging eyes and mascara trails on their pillow?

So, yes, that taciturn lug Hodor is dead, breaking the hearts of many a GoT fan. For proof, check out some of the bereft posts that have been popping up on Twitter. People have an amazing capacity to eulogize in 140 characters or less.

And yes, some folks got jokes.

Rest in peace, big guy.
