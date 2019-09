What If Daenerys Targaryen Were A Kardashian?

Imagine it: Khaleesi Kardashian.The dragon queen of Game of Thrones and the Kardashian family merge in this Keeping Up With The Kardashians spoof. Created by Refinery29's Vanessa Golembewski and Michael Brown , "Keeping Up With The Targaryens" recasts the GoT lead as a reality-TV star.Now, the battle for the Iron Throne is fought in tweets. Daenerys is furious when her entourage tells her that Jon Snow posted about being the crown's rightful heir and a favorite fan theory about the pair's parentage makes an appearance, too. "I just feel really attacked right now!" Daenerys says as she makes a Kardashian cry face ready for prime time.Daenerys' GoT entourage is also featured in the short, with hilarious reality-TV descriptions. Tyrion Lannister is "here for a good time" and Lord Varys sits in the corner plotting as the "momager." Daario Naharis? Simply "shirtless."See the full parody, below: